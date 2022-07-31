HIGHLIGHTS | CWG 2022 , Day 2, Birmingham

India at Birmingham, Day 2: What a day it has been for India. All three medals have come from weightlifting, but it is Mirabai Chanu who stole the show with her gold. The badminton, table-tennis and hockey women's team won their respective matches and advanced. A crazy Sunday to look forward to with India taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in the cricket match.

