Commonwealth Games 2026: 13 Gold, 17 Silver and 9 Bronze – India wraps up Glasgow CWG at 4th in final medal tally

Athletes delivered medals across several disciplines, reflecting India's growing strength in both Olympic and para sports

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India's Neeraj Chopra and Yash Vir Singh celebrate after winning the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men's javelin throw event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

India has concluded the 2026 Commonwealth Games at an impressive fourth place on the medal table after an outstanding campaign in Glasgow. The Indian contingent will return home with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze, producing one of its strongest performances at the quadrennial event.

Athletes delivered medals across several disciplines, reflecting India’s growing strength in both Olympic and para sports.

Boxing was India’s biggest success story at Glasgow 2026. The boxing team returned with 10 medals, including a record seven gold and three silver, making it the country’s best-ever performance in the sport at the Commonwealth Games.

Gold medals came through Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal. Jadumani Singh, Lovlina Borgohain and Narender Berwal added silver medals to complete a historic campaign.

Athletics also made a valuable contribution to India’s medal tally. Neeraj Chopra won silver in the men’s javelin throw, while Yashvir Singh claimed bronze in the same event. Praveen Chithravel secured silver in the men’s triple jump, with Selva Prabhu adding bronze.

Gulveer Singh won silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5000m, while Tejaswin Shankar earned bronze in the decathlon. Sarvesh Kushare and Seema Kaliramna also finished on the podium in their respective events.

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Weightlifting continued to be one of India’s strongest disciplines. Mirabai Chanu led the way with a gold medal, while several other lifters added silver and bronze medals to the tally through consistent performances across different weight categories.

India also impressed in para sports. Gold medals from Soman Rana, Sharmila Dhankar and Dilip Gavit highlighted the para athletics team’s success, while Shubham Juyal and Mohammed Basil won silver medals. Jhandu Kumar also secured a bronze medal in para powerlifting.

Judo added to India’s medal count with gold medals from Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh. Yamini Mourya claimed silver, while Unnati Sharma finished with bronze.

List of Indian medallists at CWG 2026