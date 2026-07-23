Commonwealth Games 2026: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain secures 1st medal for India without stepping in ring, here’s WHY

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has assured a medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 which begin in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday.

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Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has secured 1st medal for India at CWG 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India have already notched up their first medal in the Commonwealth Games 2026 even before the event can begin in right earnest. The opening ceremony of 23rd edition of Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, is set to take place on Thursday evening but boxer Lovlina Borgohain has ensured a medal for India. The good news comes after the boxing draws were announced on Thursday morning in Glasgow.

Lovlina Borgohain has assured India of their first medal at the Commonwealth Games after the star boxer received a direct entry into the semifinals of the women’s 75kg event, which ensures at least a bronze. In the CWG 2026, all semifinalists are assured of winning at least a bronze medal – meaning 2 bronze medals will be on offer in the tournament.

The stars are ready. The Games begin TODAY! Cheer for Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and many more at the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026. pic.twitter.com/agG4HISfqj — Sony PIX (@SonyPIX) July 23, 2026

The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist was handed a first-round bye in a draw featuring only five boxers, automatically securing a place in the last 4 stages and assured herself a podium finish. Lovlina will take on Tuvalu’s TKBP Taafaki in the semifinal on July 31, with the winner advancing to the gold medal clash.

This is the first Commonwealth Games medal for the 28-year-old — the only major multi-sport honour that has eluded her so far. The Assam boxer has already won medals at the Paris Olympic 2024, World Championships, Asian Games and Asian Championships.

The 28-year-old from Barpathar in Golaghat had won the silver medal in Middleweight category in Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou as well. She had become the world champion in 2023 in New Delhi. Lovlina is also a Khel Ratna Award winner in 2021.

Over the years, boxing has managed to bring home 44 medals for India at the Commonwealth Games. As many as eight Indian boxers including Lovlina have received first round byes on Thursday. Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) are just one win away from securing medals for India now.

Reigning 57kg world champion Jaismine will be one of the top medal prospects despite returning from an illness that forced her to miss the recent training camp in the Czech Republic. The Haryana puglist, who won bronze in CWG 2022 in Birmingham, will be aiming to upgrade to either gold or silver medal.

All eyes will be on Army boxer Sakshi Chaudhary as well, who has dropped down from 54kg to 51kg. She defeated world champions Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi Hooda during the selection trials before going on to win gold at the Czech Grand Prix.

Head coach Santiago Nieva is hopeful of a better show than four years ago when the women pugilists won two gold and a bronze medal. “It will be tough for everyone to win gold. But I’d say we are capable of doing as good as we did last time or even better,” Nieva was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.