Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing ceremony: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy set to light up OVO arena – All you need to know about timing and live streaming

The closing ceremony is expected to feature a mix of Scottish culture and India's rich heritage as part of the host city handover segment

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Gold medallists Arundhati Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Sakshi Chaudhary, Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria, along with silver medallist Lovlina Borgohain of India, pose for a photograph with their medals after the boxing competitions at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will officially come to an end with the closing ceremony at Glasgow’s Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday night. The ceremony will bring together athletes, officials and fans for one final celebration after 10 days of competition. It will feature cultural performances, the traditional parade of athletes and the official handover of the Commonwealth Games flag to the next host city, Ahmedabad, which will stage the 2030 edition.

India heads into the closing ceremony after an outstanding campaign in Glasgow. The contingent produced strong performances across several disciplines and finished among the top nations on the medal table.

Read more: Mirabai Chanu sets sights on elusive Asian Games medal after historic CWG 2026 gold

Boxing turned out to be India’s biggest success, with the team registering its best-ever Commonwealth Games performance. Indian boxers won seven gold and three silver medals, with stars such as Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Lovlina Borgohain, Ankush Sachin Narender, Hitesh Gulia, Sakshi and Abhinash Jamwal delivering top finishes for the country.

Apart from boxing, India also enjoyed success in athletics, where several athletes finished on the podium. The weightlifting team once again lived up to expectations with multiple medals while wrestlers continued India’s rich tradition in the sport by adding to the tally.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026: World number 1 Jaismine Lamboria continues India’s sensational run in Boxing with Gold in women’s 57kg

Indian athletes also secured medals in para athletics, para powerlifting, gymnastics, judo, table tennis, badminton and shooting, reflecting the depth of talent across different disciplines.

The closing ceremony is expected to feature a mix of Scottish culture and India’s rich heritage as part of the host city handover segment.

India’s presentation will reportedly include performances by singer Shankar Mahadevan along with Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, sitar player Rishabh Sharma will be joined by Scottish Bagpiper Ross Ainslie. Indian actress Manushi Chillar will be doing a theatrical traditional dance tribute along with Shiamak Davar

The biggest moment of the evening will be the official handover of the Commonwealth Games flag to representatives from Ahmedabad.

The ceremony will formally pass hosting duties to India, which will organise the 2030 Commonwealth Games. With the countdown set to begin after tonight’s event, Ahmedabad will become the centre of attention as it prepares to welcome athletes from across the Commonwealth for the next edition in four years’ time.

When and where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony?

The grand closing ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, will start from 1:30AM (IST) onwards. Fans can watch the ceremony live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network channels on television screens.