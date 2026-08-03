Commonwealth Games 2026 Final Medal Tally: India retain 4th spot with 39 medals, Australia finish on top

India ended their Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign with 39 medal in the 4th place in the overall rankings behind Australia, England and Canada.

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Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria carries the flag at the CWG 2026 closing ceremony on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

Commonweath Games 2026: India retained their 4th position in the final medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow which came to a close on Sunday. India won 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals for a total of 39 medals. Australia topped the medals tally with 70 gold and 171 medals to their name while England ended in second position.

Despite Glasgow 2026 being a trimmed-down edition without several disciplines where India traditionally excels, Team India improved from 30 medals in the comparable disciplines at Birmingham 2022 to 39 medals this year.

Read more: Mirabai Chanu sets sights on elusive Asian Games medal after historic CWG 2026 gold

Out of India’s medal tally, a total of 5 gold, 13 silver and 5 bronze were bagged by men’s athletes while the women brought home 8 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals. England ended with 29 gold, 45 silver and 36 bronze for a total tally of 110 medals.

Canada finished in 3rd place on the medal tally with 62 medals – including 19 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze. Hosts Scotland ended fifth with a total of 39 medals, same as India but with less number of silver.

Here is final medal tally of Commonwealth Games 2026…

The Indian contingent produced a series of standout performances over the 11-day competition in Glasgow, collecting medals across disciplines such as boxing, athletics, judo, para sports, and weightlifting to reinforce its status as one of the Commonwealth’s sporting powerhouses.

Boxing emerged as one of India’s biggest contributors, accounting for 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver, while many track and field and para athletes too produced a string of podium finishes.

While the boxers delivered consistently, the judokas added crucial medals to the tally. The absence of traditional sports like shooting, badminton, wrestling, hockey and table tennis, along with the reduced overall programme, affected India’s medal chances compared to previous editions – including Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

There were, however, a few disappointments, with India’s campaign suffering an early setback when judoka Tulika Maan was ruled out before the Games after being provisionally suspended for three whereabouts failures under anti-doping regulations.

With the Glasgow edition coming to an end, India’s focus now shifts to the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. The official handover during Sunday’s closing ceremony will mark the beginning of preparations for the centenary edition, with the country set to host the Games for the second time after New Delhi in 2010.