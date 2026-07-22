Commonwealth Games 2026: India to open campaign on Thursday, Full schedule, TV Timing, Live Streaming details

The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games are set to begin in Glasgow, Scotland, from Thursday onwards.

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Neeraj Chopra will be gunning to win gold for India at CWG 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Commonwealth Games 2026: The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games is set to get underway in Glasgow on Thursday with top Indian stars like Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu with debutants Gurindervir Singh, Sarvesh Kushare, and Gyaneshwari Yadav set to take centre-stage.

The CWG 2026 was initially bagged by Victoria, who decided to withdraw their hosting rights and it subsequently went to Glasgow – who decided to hold the organisation instead. However, the number of disciplines has subsequently come down from 19 in the 2022 edition to only 10 this year.

The sports programme in CWG 2026 includes Athletics, Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls, and 3×3 Basketball. With India slated to host the next Commonwealth Games in 2030, the Indian athletes will look to put their best foot forward at Glasgow and set the tone for Ahmedabad.

, … ! Swipe to see Team India’s discipline-wise competition dates ⏩ Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 exclusively on Sony Sports Network TV channels and Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #Glasgow2026… pic.twitter.com/NoqrtDoXFq — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 22, 2026

Here is India’s full schedule at Commonwealth Games 2026…

Day 1: Thursday, July 23

Lawn Bowls: 2 PM IST – Men’s Singles Group Stage (Day 1)

2 PM IST – Women’s Pairs Group Stage (Day 1)

Opening Ceremony: 10:30 PM IST onwards

Day 2: Friday, 24 July

Lawn Bowls: 1 PM IST – Men’s Singles & Women’s Pairs Group Stage (Day 2)

Boxing: 3.30 PM IST – Preliminary Bouts (Round of 32 / Round of 16)

Artistic Gymnastics: 4.30 PM IST – Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification

Para Powerlifting: 5.30 PM IST – Men’s & Women’s Lightweight Finals

10.30 PM IST – Men’s & Women’s Heavyweight Finals

Swimming / Para Swimming: 11.30 PM IST – Men’s S13 100m Freestyle Final & 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

Day 3: Saturday, 25 July

Lawn Bowls: 1 PM IST – Group Stage Matches (Day 3)

Boxing: 3.30 PM IST – First Round / Round of 16 Matches

Artistic Gymnastics: 4.30 PM IST – Women’s Team Final & Individual Qualification

3×3 Wheelchair Basketball: 9.30 PM IST – India Women vs Scotland (Group Stage)

Swimming: 11.30 PM IST – Men’s S14 200m Freestyle Final & 50m Backstroke Final

Day 4: Sunday, 26 July

Lawn Bowls: 1 PM IST – Group Stage Matches (Day 4)

Weightlifting: 2 PM IST – Men’s 60kg Final

6.30 PM IST – Women’s 48kg Final

11 PM IST – Men’s 65kg Final

Boxing: 3.30 PM IST – Second Round Matches

Artistic Gymnastics: 4.30 PM IST – Men’s Individual All-Around Final

10.30 PM IST – Women’s Individual All-Around Final

Day 5: Monday, 27 July

Lawn Bowls: 1 PM IST – Group Stage Day 5; 8:30 PM IST – Semi-finals

Athletics & Para Athletics: 2.30 PM IST – Men’s 400m Hurdles (R1), Long Jump (Qualifying), Men’s 110m Hurdles (R1)

11 PM IST – Men’s High Jump Final, 110m Hurdles Final, Women’s Shot Put F57 Final

Swimming: 3 PM IST – Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats; 11:30 PM IST – Final

Weightlifting: 5.30 PM IST – Women’s 53kg & 58kg Finals

12.30 AM IST (28 July) – Men’s 79kg Final

3×3 Wheelchair Basketball: 9.30 PM IST – India Women vs Nigeria (Group Stage)

Day 6: Tuesday, 28 July

Lawn Bowls: 1 PM IST – Medal Matches (Men’s Singles & Women’s Pairs)

7.30 PM IST – Men’s Pairs & Women’s Singles Group Stage

Athletics: 2.30 PM IST – Men’s 400m Round 1

11 PM IST – Women’s High Jump Final, Men’s 100m Semi-finals & Finals

Weightlifting: 6.30 PM IST – Women’s 63kg Final; 11 PM IST – Women’s 69kg Final

Day 7: Wednesday, 29 July

Lawn Bowls: 1 PM IST – Men’s Pairs & Women’s Singles Group Stage (Day 2)

Weightlifting: 2 PM IST – Women’s 77kg Final; 6.30 PM IST – Men’s 94kg Final

Athletics: 2.30 PM IST – Men’s Shot Put Qualifying, Men’s 200m Round 1

11 PM IST – Men’s Long Jump Final, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Day 8: Thursday, 30 July

Lawn Bowls: 1 PM IST – Men’s Pairs & Women’s Singles Group Stage (Day 3)

Track Cycling: 2.30 PM IST – Qualifying Rounds; 8:30 PM IST – Team Pursuit & Team Sprint Finals

Athletics: 2.30 PM IST – Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying, Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying, Men’s Decathlon

11 PM IST – Women’s Discus Throw Final, Women’s 5000m Final, Men’s Shot Put Final

Weightlifting: 6.30 PM IST – Women’s +86kg Final; 11 PM IST – Men’s +110kg Final

Day 9: Friday, 31 July

Judo: 3.30 PM IST – Preliminary Rounds; 8:30 PM IST – Final Block

Boxing: 3 PM IST – Semi-final Bouts

Athletics: 2.30 PM IST – Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats

11 PM IST – Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Men’s 400m Hurdles Final, Men’s 200m Final

Day 10: Saturday, 1 August

Lawn Bowls: 1 PM IST – Group Stage Day 5; 9 PM IST – Semi-finals

Athletics & Para Athletics: 2.30 PM IST – Men’s Triple Jump Final, Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final, Men’s 400m Final

11 PM IST – Men’s Pole Vault Final, Men’s 5000m Final, Mixed 4x400m Relay Final

Boxing: 3 PM IST & 9 PM IST – Gold Medal Finals

Track Cycling: 7.30 PM IST – Individual Sprint Final & 10km Scratch Race Final

Day 11: Sunday, 2 August

Track Cycling: 1.30 PM IST – 1000m Time Trial Final & 40km Points Race

Judo: 2.30 PM IST – Heavyweight Preliminary Rounds; 7:30 PM IST – Medal Matches

Closing Ceremony: 10.30 PM IST onwards

When will Commonwealth Games 2026 get underway?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 are set to get underway on Thursday, July 23.

Where will Commonwealth Games 2026 be held?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 are being organised in Glasgow, Scotland.

How can I watch Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE on TV in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming of Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app.