Commonwealth Games 2026: India to open campaign on Thursday, Full schedule, TV Timing, Live Streaming details

Commonwealth Games 2026: The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games is set to get underway in Glasgow on Thursday with top Indian stars like Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu with debutants Gurindervir Singh, Sarvesh Kushare, and Gyaneshwari Yadav set to take centre-stage.
The CWG 2026 was initially bagged by Victoria, who decided to withdraw their hosting rights and it subsequently went to Glasgow – who decided to hold the organisation instead. However, the number of disciplines has subsequently come down from 19 in the 2022 edition to only 10 this year.
The sports programme in CWG 2026 includes Athletics, Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls, and 3×3 Basketball. With India slated to host the next Commonwealth Games in 2030, the Indian athletes will look to put their best foot forward at Glasgow and set the tone for Ahmedabad.
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Swipe to see Team India’s discipline-wise competition dates ⏩
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Here is India’s full schedule at Commonwealth Games 2026…
Day 1: Thursday, July 23
Lawn Bowls: 2 PM IST – Men’s Singles Group Stage (Day 1)
2 PM IST – Women’s Pairs Group Stage (Day 1)
Opening Ceremony: 10:30 PM IST onwards
Day 2: Friday, 24 July
Lawn Bowls: 1 PM IST – Men’s Singles & Women’s Pairs Group Stage (Day 2)
Boxing: 3.30 PM IST – Preliminary Bouts (Round of 32 / Round of 16)
Artistic Gymnastics: 4.30 PM IST – Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification
Para Powerlifting: 5.30 PM IST – Men’s & Women’s Lightweight Finals
10.30 PM IST – Men’s & Women’s Heavyweight Finals
Swimming / Para Swimming: 11.30 PM IST – Men’s S13 100m Freestyle Final & 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
Day 3: Saturday, 25 July
Lawn Bowls: 1 PM IST – Group Stage Matches (Day 3)
Boxing: 3.30 PM IST – First Round / Round of 16 Matches
Artistic Gymnastics: 4.30 PM IST – Women’s Team Final & Individual Qualification
3×3 Wheelchair Basketball: 9.30 PM IST – India Women vs Scotland (Group Stage)
Swimming: 11.30 PM IST – Men’s S14 200m Freestyle Final & 50m Backstroke Final
Day 4: Sunday, 26 July
Lawn Bowls: 1 PM IST – Group Stage Matches (Day 4)
Weightlifting: 2 PM IST – Men’s 60kg Final
6.30 PM IST – Women’s 48kg Final
11 PM IST – Men’s 65kg Final
Boxing: 3.30 PM IST – Second Round Matches
Artistic Gymnastics: 4.30 PM IST – Men’s Individual All-Around Final
10.30 PM IST – Women’s Individual All-Around Final
Day 5: Monday, 27 July
Lawn Bowls: 1 PM IST – Group Stage Day 5; 8:30 PM IST – Semi-finals
Athletics & Para Athletics: 2.30 PM IST – Men’s 400m Hurdles (R1), Long Jump (Qualifying), Men’s 110m Hurdles (R1)
11 PM IST – Men’s High Jump Final, 110m Hurdles Final, Women’s Shot Put F57 Final
Swimming: 3 PM IST – Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats; 11:30 PM IST – Final
Weightlifting: 5.30 PM IST – Women’s 53kg & 58kg Finals
12.30 AM IST (28 July) – Men’s 79kg Final
3×3 Wheelchair Basketball: 9.30 PM IST – India Women vs Nigeria (Group Stage)
Day 6: Tuesday, 28 July
Lawn Bowls: 1 PM IST – Medal Matches (Men’s Singles & Women’s Pairs)
7.30 PM IST – Men’s Pairs & Women’s Singles Group Stage
Athletics: 2.30 PM IST – Men’s 400m Round 1
11 PM IST – Women’s High Jump Final, Men’s 100m Semi-finals & Finals
Weightlifting: 6.30 PM IST – Women’s 63kg Final; 11 PM IST – Women’s 69kg Final
Day 7: Wednesday, 29 July
Lawn Bowls: 1 PM IST – Men’s Pairs & Women’s Singles Group Stage (Day 2)
Weightlifting: 2 PM IST – Women’s 77kg Final; 6.30 PM IST – Men’s 94kg Final
Athletics: 2.30 PM IST – Men’s Shot Put Qualifying, Men’s 200m Round 1
11 PM IST – Men’s Long Jump Final, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Day 8: Thursday, 30 July
Lawn Bowls: 1 PM IST – Men’s Pairs & Women’s Singles Group Stage (Day 3)
Track Cycling: 2.30 PM IST – Qualifying Rounds; 8:30 PM IST – Team Pursuit & Team Sprint Finals
Athletics: 2.30 PM IST – Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying, Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying, Men’s Decathlon
11 PM IST – Women’s Discus Throw Final, Women’s 5000m Final, Men’s Shot Put Final
Weightlifting: 6.30 PM IST – Women’s +86kg Final; 11 PM IST – Men’s +110kg Final
Day 9: Friday, 31 July
Judo: 3.30 PM IST – Preliminary Rounds; 8:30 PM IST – Final Block
Boxing: 3 PM IST – Semi-final Bouts
Athletics: 2.30 PM IST – Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats
11 PM IST – Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Men’s 400m Hurdles Final, Men’s 200m Final
Day 10: Saturday, 1 August
Lawn Bowls: 1 PM IST – Group Stage Day 5; 9 PM IST – Semi-finals
Athletics & Para Athletics: 2.30 PM IST – Men’s Triple Jump Final, Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final, Men’s 400m Final
11 PM IST – Men’s Pole Vault Final, Men’s 5000m Final, Mixed 4x400m Relay Final
Boxing: 3 PM IST & 9 PM IST – Gold Medal Finals
Track Cycling: 7.30 PM IST – Individual Sprint Final & 10km Scratch Race Final
Day 11: Sunday, 2 August
Track Cycling: 1.30 PM IST – 1000m Time Trial Final & 40km Points Race
Judo: 2.30 PM IST – Heavyweight Preliminary Rounds; 7:30 PM IST – Medal Matches
Closing Ceremony: 10.30 PM IST onwards
The Commonwealth Games 2026 are set to get underway on Thursday, July 23.
The Commonwealth Games 2026 are being organised in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app.
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