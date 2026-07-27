Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally after Day 3: Mirabai Chanu’s GOLD lifts India up to…

India bagged their first gold medal of Commonwealth Games 2026 with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu coming out on top to rise in the Medal Tally list.

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Mirabai Chanu gets emotional on the podium after winning gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Commonwealth Games 2026: Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu finally help India open their account when it comes to gold medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 winning the 49kg women’s title for the third time in a row after 2018 and 2022 successes. Mirabai set a new Commonwealth Games record with a total lift of 190 kg (85kg snatch – Commonwealth and Games Record + 105 kg in clean & jerk – Games Record).

Apart from Chanu, Rishikanta Singh Chanambam and Raja Muthupandi added two more silver medals from Weightlifting to lift India to 8th place in the Medal’s Tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 after three days on Sunday. Rishikanta won the silver medal in the men’s 60kg category while Muthupandi finished as runners-up in the men’s 65kg category.

Here is Commonwealth Games 2026 Medals Tally after Day 3 on Sunday (July 26)…

Position Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 17 9 13 39 2 England 4 9 6 19 3 Scotland 4 2 0 6 4 Nigeria 3 4 0 7 5 Canada 3 3 3 9 6 South Africa 3 2 4 9 7 Malaysia 2 0 2 4 8 India 1 2 1 4

Jhandu Kumar opened India’s medal tally with a bronze in the Para Powerlifting in the men’s heavyweight category. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain is already assured of a bronze medal at least, since she has got a ‘bye’ through to the semifinal.

India’s medallists from CWG 2026

No. Athlete Event Sport Medal 1 Jhandu Kumar Men’s heavyweight Para powerlifting Bronze 2 Rishikanta Singh Men’s 60kg Weightlifting Silver 3 Mirabai Chanu Women’s 48kg Weightlifting Gold 4 Muthupandi Raja Men’s 65kg Weightlifting Silver

In swimming, Indian quartet of Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar progressed to the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final after finishing third in the heats before placing sixth in the medal race.

There was disappointment for India in the Lawn Bowls event as Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey were knocked out of the women’s pairs competition after losing a thrilling tie-break to Namibia. Putul Sonowal also bowed out of medal contention in the men’s singles event after losing to Malta’s Shaun James Parnis.

In artistic gymnastics, Tapan Mohanty finished 15th in the men’s all-around final, while the Indian women’s 3×3 wheelchair basketball team went down 21-4 to hosts Scotland in their Pool B encounter.