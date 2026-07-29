Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: India remain in 9th place after Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh add to silver count

India are currently in ninth place on the Medal Tally in Commonwealth Games 2026 with 2 gold and seven silver medals till Tuesday, July 28.

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India's Harjinder Kaur celebrates after winning silver medal at CWG 2026 on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

Commonwealth Games 2026: India have remained in 9th place in the medals standing with a total of 12 medals, which include 2 gold and 7 silver medals so far at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Australia continues to lead the medal tally with a whopping 80 medals – including 35 gold by Day 5.

Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur and long-distance star Gulveer Singh added two more silver medals to India’s tally on Tuesday. Harjinder produced one of the finest show of her career to claim silver in the women’s 69kg category in lifting event.

The 29-year-old rewrote the Commonwealth Games record twice each in both the snatch and clean and jerk, changing the bronze she had won in the 71kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Harjinder first broke the CWG record in the snatch with a 99kg lift before improving it to 101kg with a confident final attempt. She then continued her record-breaking spree in the clean and jerk, successfully lifting 123kg before raising the bar to 126kg for a total of 227kg.

Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh rewrote history for India by claiming a silver medal in the men’s 10,000m. Gulveer became the first Indian ever to finish on the podium in the event at the CWG.

The Indian distance runner clocked 27:49.78 to finish just 0.85 seconds behind Australia’s Ky Robinson, who struck gold in 27:48.93. Gulveer’s outstanding run also saw him finish ahead of sone renowned names.

National record holder Vishal TK kept India’s medal hopes alive in the men’s 400m by advancing to the semifinals with a composed qualifying run.

THE TALLY STACKS UP FOR INDIA! 12 medals in the bag so far for Team India and plenty more to come Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #Glasgow2026 #GlasgowMeinTiranga… pic.twitter.com/wqALoxQuhl — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 28, 2026

Here is Commonwealth Games 2026 Medals Tally after Day 5

Position Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. Australia 35 18 27 80 2. Canada 13 10 12 35 3. England 10 18 15 42 4. Scotland 7 4 4 15 5. Nigeria 6 4 2 12 6. Malaysia 5 2 3 10 7. South Africa 4 7 5 16 8. New Zealand 3 7 3 13 9. India 2 7 3 12 10. Jamaica 2 0 0 2

The 22-year-old from Tamil Nadu, who became the first Indian to break the 45-second barrier with his national record of 44.98 seconds in May this year, finished second in Round 1 Heat 6, clocking 46.49 seconds to progress comfortably.

Among the boxers, reigning Asian champion Priya Ghanghas stunned the Scottish crowd with a hard-fought win over local favourite Niamh Mitchell. Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar and Jadumani Singh produced commanding displays to storm into the semifinals, assuring India of at least three bronze medals.

Jadumani dominated Zambia’s Mwengo Mwale en route to a unanimous-decision victory in the men’s 55kg quarterfinal.