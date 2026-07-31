Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: India slip to 10th place in spite of Lovepreet Singh and Seema Kaliramna medals

Lovepreet Singh won a silver medal with CWG record in the 110+ kg category in weightlifting event as India slipped to 10th in medals tally at Commonwealth Games 2026.

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India's Lovepreet Singh won the silver medal at Commonwealth Games 2026 on Thursday. (Photo: IANS)

Commonwealth Games 2026: India have slipped to 10th place on the medals tally in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 although they added a silver and a bronze medal to their record on the 7th day of the event on Thursday. Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh put up a CWG record-breaking show but just fell short of winning a gold medal in the men’s 110+ kg category while discus thrower Seema Kaliramna brought home a bronze medal.

Lovepreet Singh secured a Silver Medal with a lift of 388kg in the final. He successfully lifted Commonwealth Games Record of 176kg in the snatch and 212kg in Clean & Jerk. This is India’s 8th medal in Weightlifting.

National record holders Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu also progressed in triple jump, while decathlete Tejaswin Shankar ended the opening day in second place after five events. There was, however, disappointment in store for Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who finished in 5th place in the men’s shot put final – failing to win his maiden CWG medal.

National record holders Animesh Kujur (200m) and Vishal TK (400m) also failed to reach their respective finals. Teenage weightlifter Martina Devi narrowly missed a medal on her Games debut, finishing fifth in the women’s +86kg event.

Lovepreet carried a commanding 10kg lead into the clean and jerk but Liti overturned the deficit with a Games record lift of 223kg in his final attempt after Lovepreet failed to complete a courageous 217kg lift that would have secured gold.

“I thought I would win gold after snatch but it was up to God. A little disappointed that I couldn’t lift in my final attempt in clean and jerk. I have lifted more in training,” Lovepreet was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

The silver was an improvement on Lovepreet’s bronze medal-winning effort from CWG 2022 in Birmingham and completed India’s weightlifting campaign with eight medals – one gold, six silver and one bronze.

Here is updated medal tally at Commonwealth Games 2026 after Day 7…

Position Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 51 24 35 110 2 England 15 30 20 65 3 Canada 15 13 17 45 4 Scotland 9 7 9 25 5 Nigeria 8 5 3 16 6 South Africa 6 9 8 23 7 Malaysia 6 3 3 12 8 New Zealand 5 9 7 21 9 Jamaica 4 2 2 8 10 India 3 10 4 17

India added another medal from athletics with Ph.D. aspirant Seema Kaliramna, who committed three successive fouls, but clinched bronze in the women’s discus throw with a best effort of 58.65m. The 27-year-old, who made a successful return to the sport after motherhood last year and is also pursuing a Ph.D. currently, produced her medal-winning throw in the third round before fouling her final three attempts.

Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh all progressed to Friday’s men’s javelin throw final in difficult conditions that prevented any athlete from breaching the automatic qualifying mark of 84m.

In the men’s shot put final, Toor managed a best effort of 20.27m to finish fifth, while Samardeep Singh Gill ended seventh with 20.03m as India’s search for its first Commonwealth Games medal in the event continued.