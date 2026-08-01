Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra back on podium with Silver while Yashvir Singh lands Bronze in Javelin Throw

The event also saw athletes from the Indian subcontinent sweep all three medals, while Pakistan's defending champion and reigning Olympic gold medallist failed to make the final rounds after managing only 77.41m

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India's Neeraj Chopra reacts during the Men's Javelin Throw Final during the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

Neeraj Chopra returned to the Commonwealth Games podium with a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw, while young Yashvir Singh produced a personal best effort to claim bronze as India finished with two medals in the event on Friday.

Competing in difficult cold and windy conditions, Chopra registered his best throw of the season with an effort of 85.83m in his second attempt. The distance was enough to secure second place behind Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who lived up to expectations by winning the gold with a superb throw of 89.75m.

Yashvir emerged as one of the biggest stories of the event. Making his Commonwealth Games debut, the 24-year-old was lying seventh before the final round but delivered a brilliant throw of 85.41m in his last attempt to move into the bronze medal position. It was also a new personal best, improving on his previous mark of 83.72m.

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Chopra opened with a throw of 80.97m before producing his best effort of 85.83m in the second round. He briefly led the competition until Pathirage launched his winning throw of 89.75m in the same round. Chopra’s next three attempts measured 81.29m, 80.73m and a foul, while his final two throws were also fouls as he could not improve further.

Pathirage’s winning effort came under challenging weather conditions and fell just 25 centimetres short of the 90m mark. Interestingly, apart from his winning throw, all of the Sri Lankan’s other attempts were fouls. The 23-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding season, having already crossed the 90m mark earlier this year with a personal best of 92.62m.

The silver medal marked another positive step in Chopra’s comeback after a lower back injury that had kept him out of action since September last year. He returned to competition only at the Doha Diamond League in June and admitted he is still working towards regaining full fitness.

“I can’t say fitness is like before. But I’m getting there slowly. There is still time for the Asian Games. I will compete in Diamond League before that. There will be more improvement. Will improve slowly,” Chopra said after the event.

Reflecting on his performance, Chopra was satisfied despite missing out on gold.

“Although we always want the national anthem to play but I did my season best and comeback is going okay, there are other competitions as well. I am happy,” he said.

He also spoke about the difficult conditions.

“The weather was better than yesterday. It was good in the starting but later it became cold and there was wind. I also had a one-go throw only. I thought it will go further but it didn’t fly. I thought I could have pushed myself further. I’m trying to get into my rhythm. I am not able to do that well in these conditions, I like hot weather… Indian blood.”

Yashvir was delighted after producing the best throw of his career to stand alongside Chopra on the podium.

“I am happy that I could do my personal best and also get a medal in such conditions,” he said.

India’s third competitor, Rohit Yadav, finished seventh with a best throw of 81.56m. The event also saw athletes from the Indian subcontinent sweep all three medals, while Pakistan’s defending champion and reigning Olympic gold medallist failed to make the final rounds after managing only 77.41m. World champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago finished sixth with a best throw of 82.55m.