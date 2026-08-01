Commonwealth Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar wins India’s first-ever medal in men’s Decathlon

He had earlier won a silver medal in the decathlon at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou and continues to establish himself as one of India's leading combined-event athletes

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India's Tejaswin Shankar competes in the Men's Decathlon at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

India’s Tejaswin Shankar created history at the Commonwealth Games 2026 by becoming the first Indian to win a medal in the men’s decathlon. Battling a long-standing knee injury, the 27-year-old showed remarkable determination to claim the bronze medal with a total of 7,976 points after two days of competition.

Tejaswin entered the event carrying a chronic patellar tendinitis, commonly known as jumper’s knee, which had already forced him to withdraw from the men’s high jump earlier in the Games. The injury left him emotional, and he was seen in tears after pulling out of an event in which he had previously won a Commonwealth Games bronze in Birmingham in 2022.

Despite the setback, Tejaswin decided to continue in the decathlon and produced one of the finest performances of his career. Competing across 10 disciplines over two days, he stayed in medal contention throughout the competition and delivered when it mattered most.

Also Read: India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Medal tally of Indian contingent ahead of action on August 1

The Indian was placed second after the opening five events but slipped behind Canada’s Damian Warner on the second day. A strong performance in the javelin throw lifted him to third place after the ninth event, and he held on to the bronze with a fifth-place finish in the concluding 1500m race.

Tejaswin, whose national record stands at 8,057 points, finished with 7,976 points, while Grenada’s Paris Olympic bronze medallist Lindon Victor won the gold with 8,096 points. Canada’s Damian Warner secured the silver with 8,036 points.

After the event, Tejaswin said the challenge of competing through pain motivated him.

“I don’t know if it was adversity or not. But I do know that the competitiveness in me is alive, and in these conditions and environment, I got the kick and the competitiveness,” he said.

“I feel good to be in that position where I want to chase something but it is not guaranteed. I feel I am an adrenalin junkie. I was enjoying the challenge when I was standing for the 1500m.”

The Commonwealth Games bronze adds to Tejaswin’s growing list of achievements. He had earlier won a silver medal in the decathlon at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou and continues to establish himself as one of India’s leading combined-event athletes.

Looking ahead, Tejaswin has already set his next target.

“I will try to get that feeling back, get fitter and healthier and go and try to win gold in the Asian Games,” he said.