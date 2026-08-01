Commonwealth Games 2026: World number 1 Jaismine Lamboria continues India’s sensational run in Boxing with Gold in women’s 57kg

The 24-year-old has been one of India's most dependable boxers in recent years and once again showed her ability to deliver on the big stage

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India's Jaismine Lamboria celebrates after defeating Rapelang Maselela of Lesotho in the women's 57kg semifinal boxing bout at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

World number 1 and reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria has confirmed herself a gold medal in women’s 57kg boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026 here in Glasgow. The Haryana-born boxer, who had won a bronze in the previous edition at Birmingham, defeated Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh in the finale earlier today.

Jaismine Lamboria clinched an unanimous 5-0 decision. She is the first Indian women’s boxer to be inducted into Indian army.

She is currently the World No. 1 in the women’s 57kg category, according to the June 2026 rankings. She has enjoyed an outstanding run in recent years, winning gold medals at the 2025 World Boxing Championships, the 2025 World Boxing Cup Final and the 2025 World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan.

She also claimed a silver medal at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships, further strengthening her position among the world’s best. Earlier, Jaismine won a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and represented India at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

How Jaismine reached the final?

India’s Jaismine Lamboria put together an impressive run to reach the women’s 57kg boxing final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The experienced boxer looked confident from the opening bout and improved with every fight as she secured her place in the gold-medal contest.

Jaismine began her campaign with a comfortable victory in the opening round, using her sharp movement and accurate punching to stay in control throughout the bout. She then carried the same form into the quarterfinals, where she outboxed her opponent with a disciplined performance to book a place in the last four.

In the semifinal, Jaismine faced a tougher challenge but remained composed under pressure. She relied on her quick footwork, strong defence and timely counter-attacks to keep the contest in her favour. Her consistent performance earned her a unanimous decision from the judges, sending her into the final.

The 24-year-old has been one of India’s most dependable boxers in recent years and once again showed her ability to deliver on the big stage.