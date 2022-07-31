India vs Wales Hockey, CWG 2022 Highlights As It Happened: A couple of weeks’ break between the FIH Women’s World Cup and the Commonwealth Games has given the Indian women’s hockey team a chance to work on the shortcoming in their game and is now prepared to improve on their performance and go for a medal in Birmingham 2022, informed skipper Savita Punia on Thursday.Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia Badminton Mixed Team Event, CWG 2022: Sumeet-Chirag Emerge Victorious; India Lead 3-0

The Indian team got off to a winning start against Ghana beating them 5-0. The Indian team, seeking to redeem themselves following a below-par performance in the FIH Women's World Cup in Netherlands and Spain earlier this month, made a tentative start, scoring a goal each in the first two quarters before slamming two goals in the third and finally wrapping things up with a goal in the fourth quarter.

"We have prepared well. We have used all our training sessions following the World Cup to prepare for this event. We also played a practice match against Scotland and did well in that game too. It was an opportunity for us to work on a few of the things that we noticed during the World Cup. We have worked on our strength — which is penalty corners — and we are ready (for the CWG)," said skipper Savita during a virtual press conference organised by Hockey India on Thursday.

Skipper Savita and senior defender Deep Grace Ekka, who too attended the virtual press conference, will be playing their third Commonwealth Games and unfortunately, they have not won a medal in the edition they took part in.

Live Updates

  • 1:01 AM IST

  • 12:56 AM IST

    LIVE CWG 2022, India vs Wales Hockey Score: Possession with Welsh for some time. Just 1 and a half minutes left in the game. Wales need a miracle to equalize from here. Possession back to India. One minute left. IND 3-1 WAL

  • 12:44 AM IST

    LIVE CWG 2022, India vs Wales Hockey Score: Another save from Welsh but another penalty corner. GOAL!!!! Rampant India score another. Welsh Goalkeeper has been under the pump in this game. 3″- IND 3-1 WAL.

  • 12:41 AM IST

    LIVE CWG 2022, India vs Wales Hockey Score: Both of the players are back onto the ground. The Welsh will have their tails up. Sangita Kumari has been handed a green card. The possession comes back to India. Penalty corner for India. 2″ – IND 2-1 WAL

  • 12:37 AM IST

    LIVE CWG 2022, India vs Wales Hockey Score: MAIDEN Penalty corner for Welsh players. India prepare themselves for it. GOAL!!! Wales finally open their account. It was a self induced goal as touched Grace foot. IND 2-1 WAL at the end of 3rd quarter.

  • 12:30 AM IST

    LIVE CWG 2022, India vs Wales Hockey Score: Another penalty corner for India. Welsh Goalkeeper in the firing line again and she saves it well. The possession goes back to India. Another brilliant effort by India but to no avail. 12″ IND 2-0 WAL

  • 12:26 AM IST

    LIVE CWG 2022, India vs Wales Hockey Score: The ends may have changed but India are dominating the match through their aggressive gameplay. We are in the third quarter as Welsh players are looking for possession. 7″ – IND 2-0 WAL

  • 12:05 AM IST

    LIVE CWG 2022, India vs Wales Hockey Score: Another chance for INDIA! Just saved by the Welsh goal keepers. She is one of the best in the country. GOAL!!! This is exceptional gameplay from the Women in white. Gurjit Kaur scores her 2nd goal. 13″- IND 2-0 WAL

  • 12:02 AM IST

    LIVE CWG 2022, India vs Wales Hockey Score: Another penalty corner for India as they win the review. Welsh players prepare themselves for another penalty. GOAL!!!! no.1 for India. INDIA DRAWS FIRST BLOOD!!! 10″- IND 1-0 WAL

  • 11:56 PM IST

    LIVE CWG 2022, India vs Wales Hockey Score: The possession is back to India after a long wait. An Indian fan watching the match must be proud of India’s aggressive gameplay as they are not getting intimated to tactics of Welsh players. 7″ – IND 0-0 WAL