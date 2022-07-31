India vs Wales Hockey, CWG 2022 Highlights As It Happened: A couple of weeks’ break between the FIH Women’s World Cup and the Commonwealth Games has given the Indian women’s hockey team a chance to work on the shortcoming in their game and is now prepared to improve on their performance and go for a medal in Birmingham 2022, informed skipper Savita Punia on Thursday.Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia Badminton Mixed Team Event, CWG 2022: Sumeet-Chirag Emerge Victorious; India Lead 3-0

The Indian team got off to a winning start against Ghana beating them 5-0. The Indian team, seeking to redeem themselves following a below-par performance in the FIH Women's World Cup in Netherlands and Spain earlier this month, made a tentative start, scoring a goal each in the first two quarters before slamming two goals in the third and finally wrapping things up with a goal in the fourth quarter.

"We have prepared well. We have used all our training sessions following the World Cup to prepare for this event. We also played a practice match against Scotland and did well in that game too. It was an opportunity for us to work on a few of the things that we noticed during the World Cup. We have worked on our strength — which is penalty corners — and we are ready (for the CWG)," said skipper Savita during a virtual press conference organised by Hockey India on Thursday.

Skipper Savita and senior defender Deep Grace Ekka, who too attended the virtual press conference, will be playing their third Commonwealth Games and unfortunately, they have not won a medal in the edition they took part in.