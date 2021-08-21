New Delhi: Seth Rollins has been part of many incredible main upshot in his career. His popularity first took off when he entered the main roster roll of WWE as the Buckler, along with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns.Also Read - Happy Independence Day 2021: Jinder Mahal to John Cena, How WWE Superstars Wished Indian Fans on 75th I-Day

But binding then, no one could have predicted that Seth Rollins would be 6-1 in WWE's biggest summer event, Summer Slam. In His Recent press conference Rollins revealed that it is an honor for him to be compared with Bret Hart "The Hitman".

"I have had a good run of SummerSlam matches, I will say. Obviously being compared to The Hitman there is high regard, so that's pretty incredible," Rollins said.

“But at this point in my career, SummerSlam is huge, man. Especially this year. The match itself against Edge is huge, but the event is huge. It’s the first time we’re going to be able to be inside of a full stadium in a year-and-a-half, so it’s really exciting to know we’ve got that upcoming on Saturday. The pressure is on.

“To me, SummerSlam is always number two on the calendar for WWE. As a kid, I loved it so being able to be a part of the lore and the history and the legacy of this event is pretty special. I lace them up extra tight for SummerSlam.”

This Saturday Seth Rollins and Edge will meet for the first time. Both will do battle at Summer Slam. This is the WWE second biggest pay-per-view event of the year in Las Vegas.

(Sunny Daud)