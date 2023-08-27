Home

Sports

CONFIRMED! BCCI President Roger Binny And Vice-President Rajiv Shukla To Attend PCB’s Asia Cup Dinner In Pakistan

CONFIRMED! BCCI President Roger Binny And Vice-President Rajiv Shukla To Attend PCB’s Asia Cup Dinner In Pakistan

"Vice President Rajiv Shukla and I will arrive in Pakistan on September 4," said Roger Binny.

Roger Binny, Rajiv Shukla (Image Source: Twitter)

The Asia Cup is all set to start on August 30, with Pakistan taking on Nepal. The Asia Cup will be played in a hybrid format, with four matches being played in Pakistan while the other nine games, including the Asia Cup final, will be played in Sri Lanka.

Trending Now

It was reported that the top BCCI officials can visit Pakistan for an official dinner hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board to celebrate their hosting of Asia Cup 2023. Confirming the same, BCCI President Roger Binny said that he and Rajiv Shukla will visit Pakistan on September 4. As per reports, the officials will watch the Asia Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“Vice President Rajiv Shukla and I will arrive in Pakistan on September 4,” said Roger Binny to TOI.

PCB management committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf had invited Binny and Rajiv Shukla to be part of the official dinner. Speaking about his visit to Pakistan, Binny said that he has no hesitation in going to Pakistan as his previous visits have been memorable.

“I have no hesitation in going to Pakistan. My visits to Pakistan were always memorable, Pakistanis are very hospitable,” said Binny.

The officials will also witness a couple of Asia Cup games in Pakistan before making a trip back to India on September 7. Before visiting Pakistan, Binny and Shukla will fly to Sri Lanka for the India vs Pakistan match on September 2.

Binny’s trip to Pakistan for the Asia Cup will be his first in 18 years. The BCCI president last visited the country in 2005 for the Asian Cricket Council camp.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES