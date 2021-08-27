New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to return to Manchester United after a 12-year hiatus as the club confirmed in its official statement. There were a lot of speculations on Ronaldo’s future at Juventus, even more so when Massimiliano Allegri revealed that Ronaldo has decided that he no longer wants to play for Juventus.Also Read - Banks to Remain Closed For Up To 12 Days in September 2021. Check List of Holidays Here

“Yesterday Ronaldo told me that he no longer has any intention of playing for Juventus, for this reason he will not be picked tomorrow,” Allegri told reporters ahead of Juve’s Serie A match against Empoli on Saturday. Also Read - KBC 13 August 27, 2021 Highlights: Desh Bandhu Pandey Takes Home Rs 3,20,000, Can You Answer The Question He Failed To?

A official statement released by Manchester United said, “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.” Also Read - Navodaya Vidyalayas to Reopen For Classes 9 to 12 From August 31 | Detail Guidelines Here

“Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal,” the statement added.

“In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester,” the official statement read further.

There’s no question that @Cristiano would be a great signing for both @ManCity and himself. He turns a ‘new money’ club into a global giant instantly bringing 100s of millions of fans….and Ronaldo gets a team that’s made for him in the twilight of his stunning career. Win, win. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 27, 2021

Linekar reacted earlier in the day on Ronaldo’s Manchester United deal.