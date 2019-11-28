Owners of English Premier League (EPL) champions Manchester City, City Football Group (CFG) – which is majority owned by Abu Dhabi-based Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan – has acquired a major stake in Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC (MCFC).

Mumbai City, which is co-owned by Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, has had the likes of Freddie Ljungberg, Nicolas Anelka and Diego Forlan as their marquee players in the past, and they are currently placed seventh in the 10-team ISL.

The deal is announced just a day after CFG agreed to sell a USD 500 million stake to US private equity firm Silver Lake, making it the world’s most valuable soccer group with a USD 4.8 billion price tag.

Earlier in the day a report in Reuters had hinted about the development. “The investment will showcase the interest of the world in Indian football,” revealed a source to the agencies.

More to Follow…