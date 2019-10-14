Soon after filing his nomination with the veteran officials like Rajeev Shukla, Niranjan Shah and N Srinivasan by his side, Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president-elect, on Monday made it clear that the “conflict of interest” remains one of biggest issues concerning Indian cricket.

The former India skipper also said that the clause is preventing some of the best Indian cricketers from getting into the administration of the game.

“Conflict of Interest is an issue. And I am not sure whether we will get the services of the best cricketers in the system, because they will have other options to avail,” said Ganguly.

“Because if they come into the system and not get to do what is their livelihood, it is very difficult for them to be part of this system and make a difference,” added Ganguly.

Ganguly himself has had share of facing the heat over the “conflict of interest” allegations for his dual role as the team mentor for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB president.

Ganguly will step aside as CAB chief on October 23 as he becomes BCCI president while he has already parted ways with DC as their team mentor.

Ganguly, along side Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, was a part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). However, it was dissolved following a number of complaints from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA)’s Sanjeev Gupta to Ethics Officer DK Jain.

Ganguly also discussed how the conflict of interest clause created confusion.

“If you look at all the appointments that have happened in various forms whether it is the NCA or CAC or the appointment of batting, fielding coaches, there has been issue with everything,” said Ganguly.

“Then come to commentators or IPL. This needs to be sorted as it is another very serious issue in Indian cricket,” he added.

Ganguly also spoke about how India, under the CoA regime, lost its position of power in the International Cricket Council (ICC) and received a reduced share of revenue.

“That’s one area, we will have to take care of, because in the last 3-4 years, we have not received the kind of money that we deserve,” said Ganguly.

“India generates 75-80 per cent of the global cricket revenue, so that is going to be one of the big agendas. Talks and discussions need to happen and we need to find a solution as it is not leading anywhere,” added Ganguly.

Ganguly also said that after the BCCI AGM is held, new sub-committees, including the selection committee, will be formed. “Yes, we will have a new selection committee,” concluded Ganguly.