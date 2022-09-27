New Delhi: Deepti Sharma Mankad act hogged unnecessary limelight as she mankaded English batter Charlotte Dean to seal the whitewash for India on Saturday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won the match by 16 runs and in the process completed the historic whitewash. But it was the Deepti moment that created a controversy which has been the reason of upset for the last two days for the English fans and cricketers.Also Read - England Captain Heather Knight Reveals India Didn't Give Any Warning, Says No Need to Justify By Lying

Ben Stokes is now the latest English cricketer to have a say about the incident, where the confused England Test skipper asked on Twitter that why a mankad has been constantly compared with the 2019 World Cup Final deflected boundary off his bat.

We all know how England got valuable four runs in the Final, when a diving Ben Stokes got bonus runs as the throw from the Kiwi fielder hit the 31-year old's bat which eventually raced down to the fence. Many Indian fans have called it against the 'Spirit of the Game' after Deepti's legal mankad faced a lot of heat from the England fans.

Why are people comparing a ball deflecting of my bat to a mankad? pic.twitter.com/LeYEK601mP — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) September 26, 2022

Earlier England Women’s Captain Heather Knight came up with a shocking revelation that Team India didn’t give any warning and there is no need to justify by lying after Sharma claimed that she warned Charlotte Dean before as she was leaving her crease.

‘The game is over. Charlie was dismissed legitimately, India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate. But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify by lying about warnings’’, Heather wrote.