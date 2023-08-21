Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious post over Shubman Gill's spot in Asia Cup squad

Home

Confusion over Shubman Gill’s spot in Asia Cup squad, Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious post

There was a lot of confusion over Shubman Gill’s inclusion and Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious post.

Wasim Jaffer has a hilarious take.

Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced Team India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad on Monday (August 21). There was also a live press conference where the captain and chief selector offered their thinking behind picking the players. The squad announcement was being live-streamed with frequent updates by the host broadcaster, but then, there was a huge miss when it was informed that Shubman Gill will not be a part of the Asia Cup squad.

This news spread rather quickly, but there was a clarification that Gill is in the squad while Sanju Samson was announced as a backup player for the major tournament. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who have been out with injury for a while now, too made a comeback while Tilak Varma received his maiden call-up in this squad.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer shared a rather hilarious post explaining the confusion. He posted two pictures of a fish explaining all the confusion around ‘Gill’.



As far as India’s bowling attack is concerned, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, who made their comebacks during the ongoing T20I series in Ireland, got their spots in this squad. Mohammed Shami too made a comeback after being rested for the series against West Indies while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur along with Hardik Pandya completed the pace attack.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal did not find a spot in the squad as Kuldeep Yadav was the preferred wrist-spinner. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were the two spinning all-rounders in the squad.

India will kickstart their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele and then will take on Nepal on September 4 ahead of the Super Fours stage.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Reserve: Sanju Samson

