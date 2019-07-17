After the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Committee of Advisors (CoA), which has been appointed by the Supreme Court, started inviting applications for the new coaching staff, a certain section of BCCI has criticized the committee for their urgency. The business that the CoA is showing to appoint a new coach has not gone down well to many in the governing body of cricket, especially after the Annual General Meeting’s date already announced.

A senior board official was quoted as saying by IANS, “This is wrong at many levels. Firstly the principle, when the CoA has already announced the date for the elections then why the tearing hurry for these appointments? Are they catering to someone’s desire of having someone specific at a particular position?”

He further said that in earlier discussions the CoA had decided to hold a review meeting with the skipper and the coach on the team’s performance in the World Cup, but changed their mind mid-way without any prior notice. “One alternative is that they seem to be in a rush to sweep things under the carpet with respect to the World Cup. A report must be sought from not only the manager but also each of the specific coaches. The physio and trainer should also be asked to submit their reports. The batting coach (Sanjay Bangar) must have answers for the number 4 question since it is obvious that it was the team management that was asking for certain players to be included.”

Interestingly, though it is the CoA who has invited applications for the new coach, it will be the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) who will be judging the applicants. However, with the members of CAC, Sachin Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman, waiting for clarity in their roles after facing charges for conflict of interest, the CoA has asked for a fresh committee. “There is utter confusion as to who would be judging the applicants for the positions, old or existing. It has emerged that the CoA may appoint a new CAC. There are some obvious difficulties there. The original Lodha report did not provide for a CAC. The constitution that has been registered by the CoA has some additions that have not been expressly approved by the Supreme Court and the same is being challenged.”

The official further explained according to the new constitution finalized by the CoA, only the general body and not CoA can appoint a fresh Cricket Advisory Committee. “So if they were to appoint a CAC, they would be flouting their own constitution,” the official added.