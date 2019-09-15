After a surprising 2-3 defeat at the hands of Norwich City on the fifth matchday of English Premier League, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola jokingly congratulated Liverpool for becoming “the champions” on Saturday.

As the Blues of Manchester suffered humiliation at Norwich, rival Liverpool thrashed Newcastle United 3-1 to extend their lead at the top by five points. City with 10 points, courtesy of three wins and one draw, stand behind the team from Anfield at the second position.

Remembering how Manchester City won the league over Liverpool last year by a margin of one point, fans started anticipating that this match could be the decider at the end of this season if it goes down the wire again. Courtesy of City’s defeat, social media went abuzz as many declared Liverpool as the eventual champions.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Guardiola expressed his astonishment as he, too, jokingly declared Liverpool the champions. “We’re in September… we’re going to do that? Okay: congratulations, Liverpool, you are the champions. We’re in September! We’ll go to Ukraine, then we come back,” Guardiola said.

“Congratulations Liverpool, you are the champions!” 🤔 A sarcastic Pep Guardiola insists @ManCity’s quest for a third consecutive Premier League title is far from over… 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/q4UMpNqPnW — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) September 14, 2019

City’s unbeaten run at the English Premier League was finally broken as they failed to come on top of a lower-ranked Norwich. Kenny McLean started the scoring as he gave the home team a lead in 18th minute.

Todd Cantwell extended the lead to 2-0 in the 28th minute before Sergio Aguero decreased the difference and got one back for City in the 45th minute. Teemu Pukki scored in the 50th minute to give Norwich the lead again. Rodrigo scored one for City in the 88th minute but it was all too late for them.