A day after India skipper Virat Kohli – who advised fans not to burst crackers and ruin the environment – wished the nation on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Congress spokesperson Udit Raj has slammed the cricketer. In a demeaning fashion, Raj said that Kohli is Anushka Sharma’s ‘dog’. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Legendary Aussie Players Call Virat Kohli "A Very Powerful and Influential Guy" in World Cricket

Translated Tweet in English Also Read - 'Just Stay in Zone': Devdutt Padikkal Recalls AB de Villiers' Special 'Text Message' During IPL 2020

Udit Raj’s tweet: “Anushka does not have to take care of her dog Virat Kohli. No one is more faithful than a dog. Kohli had taught you looters, scoundrels and fools that humanity is at risk from pollution. You will have to get your DNA checked whether you are native here or not?” Also Read - IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal to AB De Villiers, Washington Sundar, Players Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) May Retain Ahead of Mega Auction

अनुष्का को अपने कुत्ते विराट कोहली को सम्भालने की ज़रूरत नही है। कुत्ता से ज़्यादा वफ़ादार कोई नही। कोहली ने तुम लुच्चे ,लफ़ंगों और मूर्खों को सीख दी थी कि प्रदूषण से मानवता ख़तरे में हैं।

तुम लोगों का डीएनए चेक कराना पड़ेगा कि तुम यहाँ के मूल निवासी हो कि नहीं? — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 15, 2020

Here is Kohli’s Diwali post.

“Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones, a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion”, Kohli had said.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team has reached Australia after a hectic IPL season in UAE. In Australia, the Kohli-led side has already started training for the limited-overs series against the formidable hosts. The Indian skipper – who is scheduled to become a father in January – will return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. India’s hopes will be pinned on the skipper to fire and lead the side well in Australia.