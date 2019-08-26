Badminton star PV Sindhu did what no other Indian had ever done. The 24-year-old went on to become the first Indian to win a BWF World Badminton Championship. She received praise from all quarters as was expected after her dominance throughout the tourney. While fans hailed her for what she had done for the nation, Congress Party seemed to have got it wrong. In their congratulatory tweet, they thank her for what she had done for her nation. The Congress tweet read, “Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on becoming the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships gold medal. You have made your nation proud.”
Here is how Twitter trolled the Congress party.
It was a clinical display by PV Sindhu as she turned out to be third-time lucky winning her maiden BWF champion beating Nozomi Okuhara in the summit clash in Basil in merely 37 minutes. It was an extremely one-sided affair as Sindhu beat Okuhara 21-7, 21-7.