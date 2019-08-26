Badminton star PV Sindhu did what no other Indian had ever done. The 24-year-old went on to become the first Indian to win a BWF World Badminton Championship. She received praise from all quarters as was expected after her dominance throughout the tourney. While fans hailed her for what she had done for the nation, Congress Party seemed to have got it wrong. In their congratulatory tweet, they thank her for what she had done for her nation. The Congress tweet read, “Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on becoming the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships gold medal. You have made your nation proud.”

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on becoming the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships gold medal. You have made your nation proud. pic.twitter.com/2ceC4Qwxs2 — Congress (@INCIndia) August 25, 2019

Here is how Twitter trolled the Congress party.

‘Your Nation’?? So,the party officially states it doesn’t belong to India. With an Italian Chief,the pidis also take pride in being loyal to Italy..Italian Maino has ensured INC is Italian National party. — Prabha🇮🇳 (@prabhatisb) August 25, 2019

Your nation??🤔 — Deepak Kumar (@deepu_holic) August 25, 2019

Shouldn’t it be “our nation” and not “your nation”. Reflects Congress’s mindset. — Devika (@Dayweekaa) August 25, 2019

Of course she won it for her country India not for Italy — Tanya (@UrbanRangoli) August 25, 2019

“Your Nation” means ?? I think now @INCIndia headquarter has been shifted in Pakistan .

Paki Occupied party is tweeting such type tweet. Excellent 😠 Shame on you.

That’s why Whole country is hating your agenda.

Go to hell Congress…. pic.twitter.com/vvFua9sVxM — Taras Pal Maan🇮🇳 (@HighratedMaan) August 25, 2019

“You have made “YOUR” nation proud.” Congress has finally spoken on behalf of the countries it represents:- 📌50% Italy

📌50% Pakistan — Sushil Sancheti 🇮🇳 (@SushilSancheti9) August 25, 2019

It was a clinical display by PV Sindhu as she turned out to be third-time lucky winning her maiden BWF champion beating Nozomi Okuhara in the summit clash in Basil in merely 37 minutes. It was an extremely one-sided affair as Sindhu beat Okuhara 21-7, 21-7.