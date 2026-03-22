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Connor Esterhuizens 57, spin brilliance power South Africa to series-levelling win over New Zealand

Connor Esterhuizen’s 57, spin brilliance power South Africa to series-levelling win over New Zealand

South Africa level the T20I series against New Zealand as Esterhuizen shines with the bat and spinners Prenelan Subrayen and Keshav Maharaj dismantle the Kiwi lineup.

South Africa secured 19-run win over New Zeaalnd (Source:X)

South Africa have levelled the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, setting up Wednesday’s match as a decider. Chasing a modest total of 164 for 5, South Africa’s spinners played a key-role as they restricted the visitors for 145/10 inside.

Debutant offspinner Prenelan Subrayen and experienced left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj shared four wickets between them, conceding just 35 runs across seven overs, reducing New Zealand from 76 for 3 in the ninth over to 112 for 7 by the 14th.

Regular captain Mitchell Santner, opener Devon Conway, and seamer Lockie Ferguson were all rested, while stand-in captain Tom Latham missed the game after injuring his thumb in the previous match. Latham will have scans to see if he can feature in the final fixture.

Despite New Zealand’s weakened lineup, South Africa showed improvement over their earlier two games. Five of their top six batters made starts, with Connor Esterhuizen playing an impactful knock of 57. He also stitched 81-run partnership with Tony de Zorxi for second-wicket, South Africa’s highest stand of the series so far.

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Gerald Coetzee led South Africa’s bowling attack, picket three wickets

Gerald Coetzee led South Africa’s bowling attack with a sensational spell as he finished with impressive figures of 3 for 31, while the spinners ran through the middle order. Tim Robinson was New Zealand’s top-scorer with 32, and no other partnership lasted longer than the 28-run opening stand.

South Africa have struggled with batting in the series but Esterhuizen has played a crucial role. He was promoted from No. 4 to No. 3 in the batting order after scoring an unbeaten 45 in his debut match, he made the most of the opportunity to score his first international fifty on Sunday.

Connor Esterhuizen smahed 33-ball fifty

Following Wiaan Mulder’s 2-ball duck, Connor Esterhuizen got off to a steady start, clipping a full delivery from Kyle Jamieson through midwicket for his first boundary. Jamieson then bowled a shorter ball, which Esterhuizen pulled over for six, kicking off a flurry of runs. He went on to dispatch Ben Sears over mid-off and long-off for four and six, hitting a hat-trick of boundaries off New Zealand’s stand-in captain Jimmy Neesham. Esterhuizen reached his fifty in just 33 balls during the tenth over, scoring 34 runs in 12 balls between mid-off and midwicket.

South Africa were 81 for 1 when Esterhuizen tried to pull the ball over square leg, but debutant Katene Clarke ran in from the boundary and took a magnificent full-length catch to get South Africa’s set batter out.

After that, Ben Sears bowled two crucial overs to keep South Africa’s total in check. In the 16th over, with South Africa at 121 for 4 and Jason Smith new at the crease, Sears varied his pace and lengths, conceding just one run. He returned for the final over with South Africa on 162 for 5, delivering a mix of slower balls and yorkers that neither Rubin Hermann nor George Linde could score off, finishing with figures of 1 for 22 in four overs.

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