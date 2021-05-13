Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion and renowned mixed martial arts superstar – Conor McGregor has stunned the world by emerging as the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2020, according to Forbes’ recently updated rankings on Wednesday. This is the first time when McGregor has topped the coveted Forbes list by raking in around 180 million dollars with earnings boosted by commercial ventures. The Irishman only fought once in 2020, earning around $22 million from his victory over Donald Cerrone in January. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Raise Covid-19 Relief Fund Target To Rs 11 Crore, Read On

The 32-year-old McGregor has left behind some real sporting world heavyweights – from Lionel Messi – $130 million – to Cristiano Ronaldo – $120 million; LeBron James – $96.5 million – to Roger Federer – $90 million – in the Forbes rich athletes list.

The bulk of McGregor's pay packet — an estimated $158 million — came via his successful business activities, which included the sale of his Proper Twelve whiskey brand.

The former two-division UFC champion – McGregor was one of only four athletes to earn more than $100 million in 2020, according to the Forbes annual list of sport’s highest earners.

Conor McGregor is #1 on Forbes’ Highest-Paid Athletes. pic.twitter.com/ytUXH0RlzM — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) May 12, 2021



Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was second on the list with $130 million in earnings, followed by Juventus idol Cristiano Ronaldo with $120 million.

This is Mystic Mac’s second appearance in Forbes’ Top 10 list of highest-paid athletes, having made it to the fourth spot in 2018 after his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was ranked fourth on the list with $107.5 million. The bulk of Prescott’s earnings came via a $66 million signing bonus agreed when he inked a $160 million contract extension with the iconic NFL franchise.

LeBron James came in fifth with $96.5 million after a year that saw him lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals crown. Some $65 million of James’ earnings came from endorsements and other off-the-court activities.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian striker Neymar was sixth on the list with $95 million.

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, meanwhile, continued to make the top 10 despite playing only one tournament in 2020. The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion earned most of his $90 million from endorsements.

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton – $82 million, NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady – $76 million – and NBA Brooklyn Nets ace Kevin Durant – $75 million – rounded out the top 10.