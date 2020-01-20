Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon in grand style after his 15-month hiatus – following a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 – with a stunning first-round 40-second knockout of Donald Cerrone in the welterweight main event of UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 246 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Sunday.

‘The Notorious’ McGregor went all guns blazing the minute bout started and even though he missed with his first left hand, that was the only shot he did not connect in the bout. Cerrone managed to evade the left punch but after that, he had no answer to McGregor’s relentless attack and agility, that saw ‘The Cowboy’ crash to the mat in under 30 seconds, with McGregor finishing off the fight with heavy ground and pound, forcing to the referee to call stoppage to the fight in the first round.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

“I made history here tonight – I set another record,” McGregor shouted following his latest TKO win. “I’m the first fighter in UFC history to secure knockout victories at featherweight, at lightweight and now at welterweight, across three weight divisions. I’m very, very proud of that.”

With a big statement made in his return, McGregor is now the only UFC fighter to have knockout victories in Flyweight, Lightweight and Welterweight. And it also sets up potential bouts with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and the current No. 1 contender Jorge Masvidal.

However, UFC head Dana White seems to be keen to book McGregor vs Nurmagomedov once again.