American underdog Dustin Poirier avenged his loss to former lightweight champion Conor McGregor on Sunday and picked up by far the biggest win of his career. After the shocking loss, McGregor was apparently looked in excruciating pain and hobbled out of the arena with the help on crutches. Bemoaning his shock defeat to Poirier, McGregor compared his leg injury to the size of an American football.

Poirier shook up the world of mixed martial arts by beating up the legs of Irish superstar before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. McGregor, who came out of retirement for a third time to face fellow 32-year-old Poirier, edged the first round. But Poirier unleashed a flurry of punches to seal a technical knockout two minutes 32 seconds into round two.

"It's heartbreaking, it's hard to take, highest highs and the lowest lows. My leg is completely dead, and even though I felt like I was checking them [Poirier's leg kicks], it was just sinking into the muscle at the front of my leg.

“It is like an American football in my suit at the minute,” McGregor said.



Poirier smartly targeted McGregor’s front leg from the outset with a series of kicks. McGregor, seemingly determined to knock Poirier out with boxing-style punches, never adjusted to the kicks and noticeably lost his mobility as the second round progressed.

“Dustin fought a hell of a fight. I felt alright in the second round, felt better than him in the clinch but too little too late – my leg was compromised and I didn’t adjust. My leg was compromised, and I didn’t adjust and that’s it.”

“Fair play to Dustin, I am happy for him. I am happy to compete in these challenging times. I don’t know where I am at the minute. He fought a hell of a fight but what can you do, I am happy for him,” he added.

Meanwhile, Conor’s long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov did not waste any time in reacting to the former’s shock UFC 257 loss to Poirier. Khabib tweeted from his officil Twitter hanle: “This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality.”

This was the second clash between McGregor and Poirier as they had fought before back in 2014. At that time, the American was stopped inside 106 seconds.