'Mystic Mac' aka Conor McGregor made a much-awaited come back to the Octagon on Sunday at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. But things did not go according to the script as the Irish faced a shock defeat against Dustin Poirier via technical knockout.

After the match, the Irishman looked gutted and disappointed as he said, "I have to dust it off and come back."

"It's hard to overcome inactivity," McGregor said afterward, this fight being his first in 12 months following his victory over Donald Cerrone a year ago.

“The leg kicks were good, my leg was dead. I just wasn’t as comfortable as I needed to be,” he said after the match.

He also went on to lavish praise on Dustin.

“Dustin’s some fighter. I have to dust it off and come back. I need activity. You don’t get away with being inactive in this business,” he said as quoted by The Independent.

“I’ll take my licks. I’m gutted. It’s a tough one to swallow. I put in a lot of work. I’m gonna get home to my kids at the hotel and just chill for a bit,” he concluded.

The game started off and the veteran looked in top form as Dustin had still not found his feet. Once Dustin settled in, the balance of the game shifted and McGregor was knocked out in the second round.

This was a rematch between second-ranked lightweight and former interim champion Dustin Poirier and former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor – UFC 257. Conor McGregor – 22-4 – had claimed that he’s hungry as ever and was looking for more blood and vigour in the lead-up to fighting Poirier – 26-1-6 – on Sunday.