Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor was on Sunday left stunned on his return to the octagon as American underdog Dustin Poirier shook up the world of mixed martial arts by a stunning victory in their rematch at the Etihad Arena on Sunday. The much-hyped fight touched 1.5 million pay-per-view, second only to UFC head honcho Dana White revealed. It was only second to McGregor's fight versus Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 which scaled the unthinkable 2.4 million-mark.

The post-fight banter has started as Khabib, who currently holds the UFC lightweight title, took a potshot at his long-time McGregor. He wrote on his official Twitter handle: "This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality."

The 32-year-old McGregor came out of retirement for a third time to face Poirier, was beaten in the second round via technical knockout. And although the Irishman edged the first round, Poirier unleashed a flurry of punches to seal a technical knockout two minutes 32 seconds into round two.

Responding to Khabib’s Tweet during post-fight interaction, Conor rubbished all the rumours of changing his support staff and sparring partners. He said: “That’s the character of the man for sure, behind the mask. What’s he want to do? Does he want to come back or no? Cause he’s not throwing no leg kicks.”

This was McGregor’s first fight in a year when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. Before that he had not stepped inside the octagon since October 2018 when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I’m gutted, it’s a tough one to swallow,” said McGregor after the bout as per BBC Sport.

“His leg kicks were good, my leg was dead and I wasn’t as comfortable as I needed to be. I have to dust it off and come back.”

All the eyes were firmly on Conor as the world looked to see which McGregor turns up in Abu Dhabi. Is it the McGregor of old who was a knockout artist or the McGregor of the last few years who had lost his sheen in the fighting game?

Every question is now answered we believe.