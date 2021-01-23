The ‘Mystic Mac’ is back and is ready once again to make his presence felt at the stage where it all began. In the highly-awaited, UFC 257 fight card – two of the most exciting mixed martial artists will battle it out at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to prove their supremacy in the lightweight category. This is a rematch between No. 2-ranked lightweight and former interim champion Dustin Poirier and former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor – UFC 257. Conor McGregor – 22-4 – has claimed that he’s hugry as ever and is looking for more blood and vigour in the lead-up to fighting Poirier – 26-1-6 – on Sunday. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals he Loves Watching UFC, Boxing Over Football

"I will knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds," McGregor, the fighting pride of Ireland and the biggest PPV draw in combat sports, said recently. "I love Dustin, I think he's a good fighter. He's even a great fighter, you know? But great is still levels below me."

In their last meeting inside the octagon six years back, McGregor sensationally knocked out Poirier in the first round of featherweight fight in September 2014. Since then, a lot has been changed and the whole UFC universe has got bigger and better. McGregor went on to KO Chad Mendez, sensationally knock out UFC lightweight legend Jose Aldo, had two barn-burning fights with Nate Diaz, dismantled Eddie Alvarez, made a foray into boxing against Floyd Mayweather, returned to shatter UFC PPV records in a losing effort against Khabib Nurmagomedov and then utterly squashed Donald Cerrone.

Poirier, in the meantime, has put together an impressive resume of victims in the octagon since 2017 including big names such as Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, and Anthony Pettis. Here are all the details of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 – UFC 257 fight card:

When is the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier UFC 257?

The Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier match in UFC 257 will take place on January 24, Sunday. Due to time difference, the event will take place on January 23, Saturday in the US.

What is the match time of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier UFC 257 in India?

The Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier match in UFC 257 will take place on Sunday (January 24). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 8 AM IST.

What is the venue of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier UFC 257?

The Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier match in UFC 257 will be held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

How to watch live streaming online of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier UFC 257 in India?

The Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier – UFC 257 Fight live streaming online will be available on Sonyliv app. In the US, will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+.

How to watch live TV telecast of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier UFC 257 in India?

The Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier – UFC 257 Fight Live TV telecast will be available on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) in India.

Fight Prediction: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier UFC 257 in India

Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his prediction for the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier UFC 257 fight. Nurmagomedov suggested that McGregor could win the fight early, but if the fight goes into the later rounds, Poirier could defeat McGregor.