Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, among the galaxy of stars who were present at India’s maiden Pink Ball Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, said that the consistency with which the bowling attack has performed both home and on away soil has been it most lethal in today’s times.

“This Indian pace attack is deadly and also the best in the world because they have been doing well consistently both at home and on away soil,” Azharuddin told IANS.

Azharuddin was Kolkata’s favourite son on the cricket pitch before Prince of Calcutta Sourav Ganguly arrived on the scene. He felt special to be back at the historic ground.

“It feels good to be back at the Eden which is one of my favourite grounds. It is a reunion of sorts as we have the likes of Kapil Dev here. Most happy to see Chandu Borde who had a big role to play in me playing for the country,” he said.

Azhar expressed his view whether the pink ball is the future and feels that a lot of factors need to be kept in mind with this style of play.

“Whether the pink ball is the future or not I cannot say. There are a lot of factors that have to be kept in mind, especially the dew. But if you wish to play Day-Night Tests, you have to do that consistently and cannot do it one-off,” he said.

Meanwhile, India’s Umesh Yadav led an inspired pace attack to leave Bangladesh tottering at 73/6 in the first day-night Test for both teams.

Umesh claimed three wickets to rattle Bangladesh’s top and middle order after they elected to bat first in Kolkata.

Nayeem Hasan was batting on nought and Liton Das retired hurt on 24 at tea – the first break in the day-night game, which started at 1:00 pm.