Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, a late inclusion to the Indian team for the West Indies series after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out, isn’t thinking about consistency. For the 25-year-old, it is more about playing match-winning knocks and seeing his team finish on top than personal glory.

“I have never thought of that (consistency) as an issue. What I have understood is that I am a bit different type of a player where I just feel that I should go and dominate the bowlers. So, when I have a style and I am looking to dominate the bowlers, it can happen…if I go behind consistency, I will lose my style of batting. I don’t want to change my style of playing to bring in consistency,” Samson told IANS in an interview on Wednesday.

“I like to keep things as simple as possible and when I get the opportunity, I look to score big. If I get five innings, I want to score big in one or two innings and win matches for my team. Consistency in my innings won’t win matches for my team. It is more important to play an outstanding innings to win my team games. I go behind that kind of idea,” he explained.

There’s another debate going around of whether Samson wants to don the wicketkeeper’s gloves or not.

“I have been keeping wickets in white-ball cricket for Kerala for the last five or six years and have also kept in the Ranji Trophy format. I keep that as an open thing. Whatever my team requires, I do it accordingly. In the IPL, whenever my team wanted me to keep I did. But they at time felt I could contribute more on the field, so I did that. I prepare for myself both as a keeper and fielder because you never know what the team is looking at,” he elaborated.

“Absolutely not. It is not true. I can’t explain every time to everyone what is happening in the team management. I am a keeper and when my team wants me to keep, I do that and when they ask me to field, I do that. I can’t tell the team what I want to do right? The team is the priority,” he said.