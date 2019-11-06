Host broadcaster for the ongoing India–Bangladesh Twenty20 International series, Star Sports are planning to rope in Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the commentary box for the historic day-night Test at the Eden Gardens that gets underway on November 22.

However, Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical since playing India’s ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand, is unlikely to make his commentary debut, a source close to the former India captain confirmed to PTI on Wednesday.

The hosts broadcaster had sent a proposal to BCCI about Dhoni commentating in the landmark game, but the board is yet to respond.

In the plan proposed to Star for the pink-ball Test, all former captains of the Indian team are to be invited for the first two days of the Test match and will be asked to share their favourite moments from India’s Test history.

“Invite India Test captains for Day 1 & 2 of the Test. All captains at the ground along with (Virat) Kohli and the rest of the team as well as the dignitaries line up for the anthem. Captains appear on commentary as guests through the day to recollect their favourite moments from India’s Test history. Down memory lane segments recorded with individual captains are played on the big screen at the ground in breaks Day 4 onwards,” reads the plan for the former India captains.

Dhoni, who has not played for India since the World Cup semifinal in July, remains a contracted player of the BCCI. “There is no way Dhoni can commentate,” a source close to the player said.

In fact, since Dhoni is still a contracted player of the BCCI, his debut behind the mic may amount to conflict of interest.

Dhoni’s future is still unknown despite a chorus of voices wanting to know when Captain Cool will retire, but he has still not spoken about it.

The Indian team, as mentioned by chief selector MSK Prasad, seems to have moved on with Rishabh Pant becoming the number one choice in the shorter formats.