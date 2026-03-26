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Controversial former RCB owner Vijay Mallya reacts to the sale of Kohlis team ahead of IPL 2026, he says...

Controversial former RCB owner Vijay Mallya reacts to the sale of Kohli’s team ahead of IPL 2026, he says…

Former RCB owner Vijay Mallya breaks silence oo the sale of the franchise ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Vijay Mallya reacts to RCB sale

We are left with two days for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will begin the tournament against their well-known rivals Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bengaluru.

Aditya Birla Group acquires Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs 16600 crore

However, one of the most famous franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been sold ahead of the tournament. The franchise was acquired by Aditya Birla Group for Rs 16600 crore.

Former RCB owner Vijay Mally reacts to Team’s sale

One of the most controversial names and fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, also reacted to the RCB sale. However, he recalled his old days, when he bought the franchise and called it a ‘vanity project’. The investment is now seen as a good and successful decision because the team (RCB) is worth a lot of money today.

Vijay Mallya recalls buying RCB in 2008

Vijay Mallya bought the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) back in 2008 at the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rs 450 crore. He speaks on his X about the criticism and trolling he got after acquiring the franchise.

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Mallya reflects on criticism over ‘vanity project’

“When I bought the franchise in 2008 for Rs 450 crore, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project,” he wrote.

Vijay Mallya opens up on picking Virat Kohli

Not only this, Mallya also said that the franchise would remain part of his ‘DNA’. He opened up about the key moments with the team and also the rise of young Virat Kohli.

“Indelible memories including picking the young Virat Kohli who is now amongst the best in the world,” he wrote.

Mallya expresses satisfaction over investment growth

Mallya is very happy because the team he invested in earlier is now worth much more money. “It is immensely gratifying to see my Rs 450 crore investment grow to Rs 16,500 crore,” he said.

I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise. When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my… — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 26, 2026

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