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Cooper Connolly EXPLAINS what brings out his "Best" after Punjab Kings beat GT, says...

Cooper Connolly EXPLAINS what brings out his “Best” after Punjab Kings beat GT, says…

Debutant Cooper Connolly steals the show with a stunning 72* off 44 balls, powering Punjab Kings to victory and sharing insights on staying calm under pressure.

Copper Connolly refelcted on his match-winning knock against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings began their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign on a impressive note as they secured a convincing three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the PCA New Cricket Stadium. PBKS sensational bowling effort, along with a determined knock from debutant Cooper Connolly, powered Punjab Kings to their first win of the 19th edition of season.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, PBKS delivered a disciplined performance with the ball as they restricted Gujarat Titans to 162/6. Star pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak led the charge as he claimed three key wickets while conceding 34 runs, halting the Titans momentum and laying the groundwork for the victory.

Cooper Connolly delivered a match-winning performance vs GT

Leading from the front, debutant Cooper Connolly delivered a match-winning performance as he played an impactful knock of 72* off just 44 balls. His composed yet aggressive knock was laced with five fours and five sixes, guided Punjab Kings to the target with five balls remaining, sealing their first victory of the season.

Reflecting on his match-winning debut, Connolly spoke about staying calm and composed during the pressure-filled chase. “I think it is just about reacting to what is in front of me and playing the game. I just try to look at the scoreboard every now and then and react to the ball, because that is when I play my best,” Connolly said.

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When asked about his favourite shot from the 72-runs knock, the debutant said his six off Rashid Khan’s delivery stood out as the highlight of the night, he further praised the collective effort of the squad, while also acknowledged the tremendous support form the home crowd.

“It is always nice to put my best foot forward for the team, but it was a true team effort, especially with the ball. We want to keep putting on a show for the fans, and hopefully, we did that tonight,” he further added.

Vyshak credits Iyer, Arshdeep for guiding his standout spell

After his standout performance, pacer Vyshak acknowledged the role of team leadership, praising captain Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh for guiding him.

“Getting that first wicket gives you a lot of confidence. My three wickets were really well planned, and Shreyas bhai came to me and spoke to me, along with Arshdeep, to help me execute my plans better. Now we will take one game at a time. What is done is done. Tomorrow is a new opponent, and we want to play with a champion mindset against Chennai and continue playing the way we have been doing since last year,” Vyshak said.

Punjab Kings will next take on Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 3. CSK will head into the match with a loss against Rajasthan Royals in season opener

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