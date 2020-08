Dream11 Team Prediction

COP vs IBKS Europa League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today’s Match FC Copenhagen vs Istanbul Basaksehir at Telia Parken 10.25 PM IST August 5: Also Read - SHA vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction Europa League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today's Match Shakhtar Donetsk vs VfL Wolfsburg at RSK Olimpiyskyi 10.25 PM IST August 5

The UEFA Europa League is an annual football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971 for eligible European football clubs. Clubs qualify for the competition based on their performance in their national leagues and cup competitions. Also Read - Football: UEFA Denies August 3 Deadline For Champions League Conclusion

COP vs IBKS Match Details

League: Europa League

Venue: Telia Parken

Date: August 5 (Wednesday)

Time: 10.25 PM IST Also Read - Dream11 Team OLY vs WOL Europa League 2019-20 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today's Match Olympiacos vs Wolverhampton at Karaiskakis Stadium 1.30 AM IST

COP vs IBKS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- M Gunok

Defenders- C Ponck, A Epureanu, G Clichy (vc), B Oviedo

Midfielders- D Aleksic, E Visca (c), R Falk Jensen

Forwards- F Gulbrandsen, M Santos, V Fischer

SQUADS

FC Copenhagen (COP): Karl Johan Johnsson, Sten Grytebust, Stephan Andersen, Bryan Oviedo, Guillermo Varela, Andreas Bjelland, Sotiris Papagiannopoulos, Pierre Bengtsson, Victor Nelsson, Nicolai Boilesen, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Karlo Bartolec, Rasmus Falk Jensen, Zeca, Jens Stage, Pep Biel, Nicolaj Thomsen, Robert Mudrazija, Michael Santos, Viktor Fischer, Mohammed Daramy, Mikkel Kaufmann, Jonas Wind

Istanbul Basaksehir (IBKS): Ahmet Kivanc, Mert Gunok, Volkan Babacan, Carlos Ponck, Alexandru Epureanu, Ugur Ucar, Aziz Behich, Junior Caicara, Martin Skrtel, Gael Clichy, Danijel Aleksic, Okechukwu Azubuike, Mahmut Tekdemir, Berkay Ozcan, Irfan Can Kahveci, Mehmet Topal, Eljero Elia, Gokhan Inler, Edin Visca, Muhammet Arslantas, Demba Ba, Robinho De-Souza, Fredrik Gulbrandsen, Enzo Crivelli

Check Dream11 Prediction/ COP Dream11 Team/ IBKS Dream11 Team/ FC Copenhagen Dream11 Team/ Istanbul Basaksehir Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.