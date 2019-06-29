Argentina displayed another solid performance as they defeated Venezuela 2-0 in the quarterfinal match Copa America 2019 at the Maracana on Friday. This win means the football fans will be witnessing a blockbuster semi-final clash between Argentina and tournament hosts Brazil on Tuesday.

The much-improved Albicelste played with a similar kind of tactics from their last game against Qatar as they scored an early goal against Venezuela also, following it up with a solid defensive show. Striker Lautaro Martinez netted a clever back-heel finish from a diverted shot of Sergio Aguero to score for the second game running to give Argentia the lead in the 10th minute of the match after a corner was swung in by Lionel Messi.

Lionel Scaloni’s side was then disturbed and hurled with repeated attacks by Venezuela. But his team showed a sense of resilience and maturity in defence which was earlier lacking in their group stage games. Also, goalkeeper Franco Armani produced some good saves to prevent the opponents from equalling.

Substitute Giovani Lo Celso then scored the second goal of the match to seal the victory from Argentina. Venezuelan goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez had missed to grab another shot of Aguero as the ball went squirming through his hand to reach Giovani who had no problem in transferring the ball into an empty net.

With this victory, the Lionel Messi-led side are all set to take Brazil in the first semi-final of this Copa America. Touted as one of the fiercest rivalries in international football, Brazil and Argentina matches have always been an exciting sporting event and the match is expected to make no difference.