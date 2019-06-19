Hosts Brazil had to be satisfied with only one point against Venezuela, while Peru rallied from behind to beat Bolivia 3-1 in the Group A matches of Copa America 2019 on Tuesday.

However, the hosts dominated the entire match and should feel they missed out on a genuine chance of getting three-full points and advance to the next round. A late strike from Philipe Coutinho in the 87th minute was disallowed, owing to a controversial VAR decision. The Liverpool midfielder drove home the ball he received from Everton Soares who did all the hard work at the left-wing to create the chance for Coutinho.

Earlier, another goal was called off by the referee when Firmino found the back of the nets in the 38th minute. But the official felt a Venezuelan player was fouled in the build-up to the goal. Other than that Liverpool striker was kept quiet throughout the match as defenders Yordan Osorio and Mikel Villanueva shouldered the responsibility of neutralizing him.

Brazil did all the hard works against Bolivia in the tournament opener but failed to replicate the same against Venezuela despite owning almost two-third of the ball possession. They left the field to boos of fans but remain at the top of Group A. They have four points from two games and will next face Peru in their last group game.

The other game of Group saw Peru beating Bolivia 3-0. The defeat means the end of Bolivia’s campaign in the South American continental tournament, while Peru have reached the second spot presenting themselves a great chance to qualify for the knockouts.

Bolivia started the game on a positive note as they scored the first goal of the match when striker Marcelo Martins converted a penalty. But on the stroke of halftime, Peru captain Paolo Guerrero equalized and his team did not have to look back again. They rallied on to score two more at the Maracana.