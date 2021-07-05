New Delhi: Argentine captain Lionel Messi, who had expressed his desire to win a bog title for his country, has been walking the talk during the ongoing Copa America. His four goals and five assists have helped Argentina progress to the semi-final. To add to that, he has also picked up three Man of the Match awards. His form could be the key when Argentina takes on a formidable Colombia in the semis. Also Read - Sports Bulletin: From Euro 2020 to India's Tour of Sri Lanka, What Happened in Sporting World on 4th July - All You Need to Know

Messi is also a frontrunner to win the prestigious Golden Boot in Copa America. He leads the tally with four goals, while Brazil’s Neymar has scored two goals and finds himself in the second spot with many other players. Also Read - Copa America 2021 Semifinals Fixtures, Full Schedule Live Streaming And Telecast: All You Need to Know

2021 Copa América top goal scorers

4 Lionel Messi (Argentina) Also Read - Video: Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Free-Kick Record With Astonishing Strike During Ecuador Clash

2 Papu Gómez (Argentina)

2 Lautaro Martínez (Argentina)

2 André Carrilo (Peru)

2 Gianluca Lapadula (Peru)

2 Neymar (Brazil)

The following players were also on two goals at 2021 Copa América but their teams have been eliminated from the competition: Ángel Romero (Paraguay), Ayrton Preciado (Ecuador), Edinson Cavani (Uruguay), Eduardo Vargas (Chile) and Erwin Saavedra (Bolivia).

Statistics suggest Messi becomes even more dangerous in the knockout stages of a big tournament. In the knockout stages of Copa America and the World Cup, Messi has five goals and 15 assists so far – a feat no other player has achieved. If that is a stat to go by, then Colombia should be worried.

Argentina, despite being a top side in football, has not tasted international glory since 1993. La Albiceleste would like to change that in Brazil this time.

The four teams that have made it to the semis are Argentina. Colombia, Brazil, and Peru. The two semis would be played on Tuesday and Wednesday.