The 2021 Copa America is marching towards its business end with only four teams left as the contenders to lift the coveted cup on July 11. After gruelling group stage clashes and quarterfinals, Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Columbia managed to book their places in the semifinals. Brazil, who are the defending champions, have been the most dominant team in Copa America this season so far. They have won four of their five matches. While Argentina are the other title contenders who have also won four out of five clashes but they have relied more on the brilliance of their talisman Lionel Messi. Peru and Columbia have shared ups and downs in the tournament but they broke several barriers to seal the place in semis. Also Read - Video: Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Free-Kick Record With Astonishing Strike During Ecuador Clash

Messi has been the top-scorer in Copa America 2021 with four goals and the Argentine also leads the race in most assists with 4. Also Read - Match Highlights Argentina vs Ecuador Updates COPA AMERICA 2021: Argentina Beat Ecuador 3-0 to Book a Semi-Final Date With Colombia

Copa America 2021 Semifinals Details: Also Read - Argentina vs Ecuador Live Streaming Copa America 2021 Quarterfinals: When And Where to Watch ARG vs ECU Live Stream Football Match Online & on TV

Semifinal 1 – Brazil vs Peru at Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 6 from 04:30 AM (IST)

Semifinal 2 – Argentina vs Columbia at Estádio Nacional de Brasília, Brazil on July 7 from 06:30 AM (IST)

In Copa America, the match for third place will also take place between the losing teams of both semifinals. It will be played at Estádio Nacional de Brasília, Brazil on July 10 from 05:30 AM (IST)

The final of the mega tournament will be played on July 11 from 05:30 AM (IST) at Estádio Nacional de Brasília.

TV Telecast and Streaming details:

The Copa America matches will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India. While the matches will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.