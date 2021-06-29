Copa America 2021 Quarter-Finals Schedule, Fixtures, Qualified Teams: The Business round of South America’s Elite International Competition will start from this weekend as top teams like Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay have made their way into the knockout rounds. From Group A, Argentina topped the group without getting beaten, followed Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile. From the other group, like the Argentines Brazil topped the group undefeated, ahead of Peru, Colombia, Ecuador. Only Bolivia from Group A and Venezuela from Group B failed to qualify for the knockouts. Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi is the current top scorer of the tournament with 3 goals following his brace against the Bolivians as La Albiceleste went onto to beat La Verde by 4-1 in their last group match. Brazil have scored the most number of goals in the tournament with 10, followed by their arch-rivals Argentina who have 7. Also Read - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo - Fans Pick Argentine as GOAT Following Brace During Copa America 2020 Clash vs Bolivia

Copa America 2021 Fixtures

Quarter-Finals

Saturday 3rd July

Peru vs Paraguay- 2:30 AM IST, Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico

Brazil vs Chile- 5:30 AM IST, Olympic Stadium

Sunday 4th July

Uruguay vs Colombia- 3:30 am IST, Mane Garrincha

Argentina vs Ecuador- 6:30 am IST, Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico

¡ASÍ QUEDARON LOS CUARTOS DE FINAL! 🔥⚽ Estos serán los cruces de la próxima fase de la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆 ASSIM FICARAM AS QUARTAS DE FINAL! 🔥⚽ Estes serão os cruzamentos da próxima fase da CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/ooVZWvHY6J — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 29, 2021

Copa America 2021 Live Streaming

The Live Streaming of all the Copa America 2021 matches will be availble on SonyLIV. The entire tournament will be telecasted on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 in India.