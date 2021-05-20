Dejan Kulusevkski, Federico Chiesa scored as Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1 on Wednesday to win the Coppa Italia title in one of the most-awaited clashes of recent times. Also Read - Juventus vs Atalanta Live Streaming Coppa Italia Final in India: Preview, Playing 11, Prediction - Where to Watch ATN vs JUV Live Stream Football Match Online And TV Telecast India

Looking to brush the disappointment of the last meeting between the two sides, the Old Lady got the much-important lead in the 31st-minute of the game when Dejan Kulusevkski found the back of the net. It was a brilliant left-footed curler that beat Pierluigi Gollini – who could only watch the ball go past him.

Unfortunately their happiness and lead did not last long as Atalanta hit back to level terms 10 minutes later when Ruslan Malinovskiy fired in a rocket from the edge of the box.

At half-time, the score was locked at 1-1. There was not much to choose between the two Italian football giants after the first half which set up a mouthwatering second half.

With both sides looking for the lead after the break, the match intensified. The defense of both sides was tested and the quality of the game unmatched. Matthijs de Ligt was sensational in defense. Cristiano Ronaldo showed some wizardry and created an opportunity for Federico Chiesa in the 59th-minute of the game, but that hit the bar and denied Juventus the lead.

14 minutes later Chiesa made up for the miss as he got Juventus in the lead with a great run from the left and then providing the finishing touch.

Looking to equalise in the dying moments, things got a little messy and Atalanta’s Rafael Toloi had to be shown the red card. Atalanta picked up five yellow cards in the match, while Juventus had two bookings.

With the win, Ronaldo adds the only trophy missing from in cabinet in Italy.