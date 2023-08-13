Home

Sports

Copying Virat Kohli: Fans React as Rohit Sharma And Family Visit Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead of Pakistan Challenge at Asia Cup | VIRAL PICS

Copying Virat Kohli: Fans React as Rohit Sharma And Family Visit Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead of Pakistan Challenge at Asia Cup | VIRAL PICS

Asia Cup 2023: While some fans reckoned, Rohit was copying his predecessor Virat Kohli, others hoped his visit will help him get back among the runs.

Rohit Copying Kohli (Image: Twitter)

Tirupati: With less than three weeks to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, India captain Rohit Sharma and his family visited the Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh to take blessings of the almighty ahead of the big season. The Indian captain was there in the city of Tirupati with his wife and kid. Once the images of Rohit’s visit surfaced on social space, fans started reacting to it. While some fans reckoned, Rohit was copying his predecessor Virat Kohli, others hoped his visit will help him get back among the runs.

Trending Now

Here is the picture and video of his visit:

Rohit Sharma & his family at Tirupathi Balaji Temple ahead of Asia Cup. – Beautiful pictures. pic.twitter.com/5NcZuN8xhh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 13, 2023

Here are some of the comments:

Copying Kohli — RAj Joshi (@RAjJosh32992266) August 13, 2023

Everybody following footsteps of kohli saab — Yash. (@yashhverse) August 13, 2023

Blud think he’s kohli — SHIVAM⚡ (@act_yash) August 13, 2023

Meanwhile, the Indian team is in Florida for the T20I series against West Indies. Rohit, the regular India captain is on a break ahead of the Asia Cup.

Earlier on Saturday, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a glittering manifestation of their talent as India humbled Windies by nine wickets in the fourth T20 International. India hunted down 179 with full three overs to spare, and the victory helped them to level the five-match series 2-2. The deciding fifth T20I will be played here on Sunday.

Coming into this match, India needed some runs from their openers and the two young men did precisely that. Gill (77 off 47 balls) and Jaiswal (84 not out off 51 balls) slipped into overdrive from ball one and they seldom downshifted either. They made 165 runs together and it was India’s best stand for the opening wicket in this series so far.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES