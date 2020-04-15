Despite the coronavirus pandemic having brought the world to a standstill, with most sporting events being postponed or canceled, Windsor John, general secretary of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), said he was confident that the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup would both be completed. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: Railways to Cancel 39 Lakh Tickets; Airlines Won't Refund in Cash

"Both will be played this year. We still have time," said John, adding that new dates for the competitions may be known by the end of April.

Both tournaments, featuring teams from throughout Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East, are on hold until at least the end of June after COVID-19 shuttered professional sport worldwide.

However, John did not rule out matches being played without fans “if that’s what the health authorities need”.

The AFC is determined for both tournaments to go ahead “for sporting reasons and to fulfil commercial obligations”, he said.

His comments came after the AFC on Tuesday announced the indefinite postponement of all matches scheduled for May and June due to the virus.

The Champions League, the region’s premier club competition, and the second-tier AFC Cup were both halted in March as the pandemic’s spread forced governments to impose strict travel restrictions.

Both tournaments are on an increasingly tight schedule, with the 32-team Champions League needing to complete four rounds of group-stage matches in July before the postponed knock-out phase begins in August.

The group phase of the AFC Cup will also have to be completed in a rush once matches resume.

The finals for both tournaments — which traditionally take a break in July, to avoid the worst of the Asian summer heat — are scheduled to take place in November.

Domestic leagues remain on hold around the world, including in China where the virus first emerged, but where football shows no sign of returning despite optimism the outbreak is under control.

