AS Roma footballers have agreed to give up their four months' salary to help the club safely navigate through the financial storm triggered by the coronavirus pandemic that has tipped the world upside down.

Football season in Italy and across the world (barring a couple of exceptions) has been suspended indefinitely as part of measures to contain deadly virus that has resulted in the death of over 1.6 million people so far.

Roma's chief executive Guido Fiegna hailed his players' 'superb gesture' saying that the decision proves the club's unity.

“We always talk about unity at Roma,” Fienga said. “In volunteering to cut their salaries for the rest of the season, the players, the coach and his staff, have all proved that we really are in this together.”

The players and manager Paulo Fonseca will also pay the difference to the club staff that has been placed on furlough which will see them receive full month’s salary.

“Edin Dzeko, all the players and Paulo have demonstrated they understand what this club stands for and we also thank them all for their superb gesture towards the employees at this club,” Fienga said.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and Italy has been the worse affected European nation due to coronavirus recovering over 23,000 deaths.

In a letter to Fienga the players said they are ready to play whenever the football resumes.

“We players are ready to start playing as soon as possible, giving the maximum to achieve our goals, but we also realise that all this will not be enough to face the economic consequences of the current emergency. With the hope of doing something that will help the company to better restart the Roma project that we all share, we offer this financial proposal,” the letter read.

Players at other Serie A clubs including Juventus, Parma and Cagliari have also agreed to pay cuts.