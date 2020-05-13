After the Tokyo Olympics were delayed by a year due to the coronavirus, Japanese fencer Riyo Miyake turned to food delivery to maintain his physical fitness and earn extra income. Also Read - Bihar News: Tejashwi Yadav Returns to Bihar by Road From Delhi, Go, Quarantine Yourself, Advises Opposition

Miyake, who won the team silver at the London Games in 2012, was looking forward to the home Summer Games but as the ongoing health crisis has tipped the normal life upside down globally, uncertainty shrouds every sphere of life.

"I started this for two reasons — to save money for travelling (to future competitions) and to keep myself in physical shape," Miyake told news agency AFP.

“I see how much I am earning on the phone, but the number is not just money for me. It’s a score to keep me going. I don’t know when I can resume training or when the next tournament will take place. I don’t even know if I can keep up my mental condition or motivation for another year,” he added.

It’s not that Miyake was in financial trouble. In fact, once the Olympics were postponed and in the absence of other competitions, he voluntarily gave up sponsorship.

“No one knows how the qualification process will go. Pretending everything is OK for the competition is simply irresponsible,” the 29-year-old said.

Working as a delivery man for Tokyo UberEats, Miyake is looking at the positive side saying it’s helping him remain fit as he travels across the length and breadth of the city on a bike.

“When I get orders in the hilly Akasaka, Roppongi (downtown) district, it becomes good training,” he said.

His immediate goal is to restart his training once the crisis subsides. “I need to be ready physically and financially for the moment. That is my biggest mission now,” he said.

“I love fencing. I want to be able to travel for matches and compete in the Olympics. That is the only reason I am doing this,” he added.