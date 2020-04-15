The world’s most prestigious bike race – Tour de France has been pushed back until August, according to cycling’s governing body after the French government extended its ban on mass public gatherings until mid-July amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Originally scheduled to start on June 27, Tour de France will now be raced from August 29 to September 20 as the organisers announced new dates on Wednesday. Also Read - Juventus Stars Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi Recover From COVID-19 Virus

Meanwhile, race director Christian Prudhomme said staging the event this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic is vital for the sport of cycling. “We started to talk about a postponement to the local politicians as soon as 18 March — a day after France was put in lockdown — and all of them were on board,” Prudhomme was quoted by Reuters in an interview. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases Now Over 20 Lakh Worldwide, Spain Reports Biggest Jump

“Everyone in the world of cycling supported the idea, even those who usually don’t like us. Some teams said they would have to close down without the Tour in 2020.” Also Read - Rajasthan to Implement 'Modified Lockdown' From April 21, Will Allow Industrial Units in Rural Areas to Function

One of the most challenging events and a supreme test of sporting endurance, Tour de France is also embedded in French culture and society, with millions of fans lining the roads to watch the Tour.

The news many of us have been waiting for. Some light at the end of the tunnel.@LeTour expected to start on the 29th of August – assuming all goes well 🙏🏻 https://t.co/ny4lMAnlcW — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) April 15, 2020

“Following the president’s address on Monday evening, where large-scale events were banned in France until mid-July as a part of the fight against the spread of COVID-19, the organisers of the Tour de France, in agreement with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), have decided to postpone the Tour de France to Saturday 29th August to Sunday 20th September 2020,” a statement from the organisers said.

With no racing before July, cycling teams and sponsors have been dramatically hit financially by the coronavirus. The deadly virus has infected over two million people worldwide and brought the world of sport to a standstill.

The Tour route will remain 99% unchanged with a grand departure from Nice and the traditional final parade on Paris’s Champs-Elysees.

The news of postponement comes as a relief to professional cycling teams and fans.