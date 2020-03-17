In the wake COVID-19 pandemic, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Tuesday that all national camps, except for those where athletes are preparing for Tokyo Olympics, are postponed until further notice. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) are making arrangements for the return of the trainees to their respective homes. Rijiju said the academic training at the National Centre of Excellence and SAI Centres will also be suspended. Also Read - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Pair Hopes to Get a New Foreign Coach After Tokyo Olympic Postponement

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are scheduled for July-August this year. "Due to Covid-19, SAI has decided that: All National camps shall be postponed except for those where athletes are being trained as part of Olympics #Tokyo2020 preparation," Rijiju tweeted.

"Academic training in National Centre of Excellence & STCs shall be suspended till further order," he added.

Rijiju said the move is temporary and precautionary and training will resume if the situation caused by the pandemic improves. “This is just a temporary and precautionary step for the safety of our sportspersons. I appeal all our young athletes not to be disheartened. We will resume the academic training soon after assessing the situation.”

Later SAI stated that no tournament, sports function, seminar and workshop will be held till clearance is obtained and restrictions are withdrawn by the central or state authorities. Hostel facilities of the trainees, however, might be kept open till March 20 to avoid inconvenience to athletes.

“Athletes who have an exam to take in the next few days will be allowed to stay at the center and take the exam. However, it is being ensured that all health procedures are followed and the highest level of hygiene is maintained so that athletes staying back do not catch an infection,” the SAI said.

Due to Covid-19, SAI has decided that:

1. Academic training in National Centre of Excellence & STCs shall be suspended till further order.

3. All National camps shall be postponed except for those where athletes are being trained as part of Olympics #Tokyo2020 preparation.



“All other trainees are being sent back home after intimation to parents and while following travel precautions. Those who have their home town within 400 kilometres of the centre will be provided AC-3 tier train ticket. Those whose hometowns are beyond 400 kilometres will be provided with an air ticket.”

In India, the shooting World Cup and Indian Open Golf has been postponed so far, while badminton’s India Open was also deferred after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) suspended all World Tour and sanctioned events.

A few days back, the government had issued two advisories regarding training and competition of athletes.

The ministry had told those, who were training and taking part in the events abroad, especially for Tokyo Olympics qualifiers, to continue their competitions.

Rijiju had also clarified that there was no ban on national events with the advice that they be held without spectators.

The Athletics Federation of India is going ahead with the Indian Grand Prix series, from which athletes can qualify for the Olympics, starting March 20 without spectators.

Earlier, the SAI Centre in Bengaluru was shut down but those training inside were allowed to stay there and continue training. National sports bodies such as the BCCI, the Boxing Federation of India and the All India Football Federation have decided to work from home.

The deadly disease has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sports events the world over in an Olympic year.

More than 7,000 people have been killed globally by the deadly virus, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The number of infected has swelled to more than 175,000.

