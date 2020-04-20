Dingko Singh, the 1998 Asian Games boxing gold medallist from Manipur, has been battling relapse of live cancer but the lockdown means he cannot make the trip to Delhi for the necessary treatment even as his health worsens by the day. Also Read - Lockdown Relaxation: These Offices Will Open From Today | Check Full List

Hailing from Sekta near Imphal, Dingko has been complaining of fever since early March.

The 41-year-old underwent a successful treatment cholangiocarcinoma, a form of live cancer originating in the bile ducts, three years ago. In January this year, he was admitted to Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) after contracting jaundice.

The doctors suspected relapse of his cancer and radiation was advised.

However, low blood count meant the treatment was postponed. Along with his wife Babai Devi, Dingko returned home in March before the coronavirus pandemic upended the world.

Stuck at home, the couple waited for the April 14 lockdown deadline and had already booked flight tickets to Delhi when the restrictions were extended for another 19 days.

“We are at the wit’s end. It’s an extremely worrying time,” Babai The Times of India. “He has constant high fever and is weakening each day. He has even lost his calm and humour.”

Doctors have reportedly advised him to seek treatment locally to buy the former international boxer some time before he can fly down to the national capital.

A 19-year-old Dingko shot to fame in 1998 when he ended the country’s 16-year-old wait for an Asian Games boxing gold medal in the bantamweight division.

His success sparked a boxing revolution in Manipur with six-time world champion MC Mary Kom herself acknowledging being inspired by Dingko.